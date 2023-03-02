Coldwell Banker Powerhouse Affiliates Take Top Spots in Annual Awards

Coldwell Banker Real Estate revealed the top-ranking offices and companies who went above and beyond to guide clients to their dream home

MADISON, N.J. , March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, honors the top U.S. offices and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the year. Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in Wilmington, N.C. has earned the top affiliate spot in both the adjusted gross commission income and total units categories and Coldwell Banker Realty in Madison, N.J. has earned the top brokerage spot in both the adjusted gross commission income and total units categories. The 12 offices honored below have achieved the top performing status out of almost 2,000 offices nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC) (PRNewswire)

"While we are a globally recognized brand, it is a particular honor for me to be able to recognize our national leadership for their entrepreneurial excellence," said Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. "Through new opportunities including changing migration patterns and growth potential in the luxury market, the offices and companies below seized these openings to connect with individuals – from first-time home buyers to real estate investors – and guide them to their dream home with true care and dedication. I congratulate and celebrate them for leading our industry!"

The top-ranking Coldwell Banker office and company honors are listed below.

OFFICE HONORS

1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty San Ramon, Calif. 11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Bain Capital Hill, Wash. 21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Bain Bend, Ore. 36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate Aspen, Colo. 51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Bain Bellevue, Wash. 101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage (formally Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers) Washington, N.C. 11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Hedges Cedar Rapids, Iowa 21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage New Bern, N.C. 36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Shook Lafayette, Ind. 51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Bloomington, Ill. 101+ Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis Columbus, Ga.

COMPANY HONORS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Wilmington, N.C. No.1 Affiliate Company in Total Units Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Wilmington, N.C. No. 1 Brokerage Company for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty Madison, N.J. No. 1 Brokerage Company in Total Units Coldwell Banker Realty Madison, N.J.

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

Media Inquiries:

Athena Snow Paola Bahena Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC 973.407.5590 813.838.4383 athena.snow@anywhere.re pbahena@gscommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC