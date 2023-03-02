HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCES C-SUITE SPEAKERS FOR THE AMERICAS EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY®

Coca-Cola, Kroger, BIC lead special International Women's Day Edition.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte Ltd. (HORP) – global leaders in female executive leadership development today announced its final slate of speakers for the 2023 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, to be held virtually on March 13, 2023. Participation for the summit may be booked at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/2023-americas-edition/

The 2023 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®, organized as a Special Edition around International Women's Day offers organizations and individuals a simple and practical way to learn from the best practices of the world's best companies on leadership, DEI and success. This edition of the summit will include Leadership strategies to win across the Americas; success secrets of the Americas most inspirational women in leadership, strategies to be your best, and case studies of Companies that have succeeded via Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The summit will be led by Christina Ruggiero, President, Global Nutrition Category, The Coca-Cola Company; Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health; Chester Twigg, Group Commercial Officer, BIC; Juliana Azevedo, LATAM President, Procter & Gamble; Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial and Global Sales Officer, Diageo; Vishnu Kalra, Worldwide President, Wound Closure and Healing, Ethicon Inc; Anouchah Sanei, Chief Innovation & Science Officer, Amway; David Joosten, Regional Director, Vodafone Americas and Partner Markets, Vodafone Business; Charla Serbent, VP, Product Operations – Security, Collaboration and Central. Operations, Cisco; Keila Lazardi, Chief Scientific Officer, Revlon; Sandra Sanchez-Oldenhage, President and CEO, PharmAdvice and former General Manager, VP-noLA Region, LATAM, Novartis. Danielle Lewis Jones, Head of Communications, Kroger Health; Debopama Sen, Co-Head, Global Payments and Receivables, Citi; Dr Lisa M. Coleman, Senior Vice President, Global Inclusion and Strategic Innovation, New York University; Raquel Mura, VP and Head of R&D, North America, Sanofi; etc.

"The Coca-Cola Company is proud to be accelerating gender equality at all levels of our organization and within the communities we serve," said Christina Ruggiero, President, Global Nutrition category, The Coca-Cola Company. "As a founding and world sponsor of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® and a partner for the Americas Edition, we are delighted to spotlight how women are reshaping, reinventing, and transforming industries."

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health shared, "I'm proud of the role so many talented women leaders have played to help businesses get back to growth despite the challenges of the pandemic. Together, we are driving change, creating opportunity, and defining a more innovative, inclusive future. In healthcare, we see it every day in the more than 2200 Kroger Health pharmacies and 220 clinics across the USA. We are proud to once again champion the cause at the 2023 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and support Mission 2029 for a Better World."

Chester Twigg, Global Chief Commercial Officer, BIC shared, "We are delighted to be a partner and a sponsor of the 2023 Americas Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® and Mission 2029 for a Better World. At BIC, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture where team members are encouraged to understand, and be curious about other's experiences, cultures, and perspectives. Break the ceiling touch the sky® perfectly aligns with the BIC commitment of creating an inclusive environment where female leaders can grow and thrive and reach executive levels of leadership. It is our utmost pleasure to be long-standing partners, globally, as well as in North America."

Added Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. and author of the book Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit, "Gender diverse & inclusive companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. The Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® forum is a simple way for organizations to accelerate the development of their women leaders, accelerate gender diversity within their organizations learning from the best practices across industries and countries of the best organizations, instead of reinventing the wheel. It is also a means by which Companies can showcase their own consistent progress on overall Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and contribute to shaping better leadership, business and a better world."

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world's leading forum for women in leadership with editions across the Americas, Asia, Middle East, Africa, ANZ and Europe. The 2023 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® will culminate in the 2023 World Edition of the summit in Singapore in the last quarter of 2023. Plans to be announced soon.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a leader in female executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent, Training and Transformation. HORP has since 2014 helped enable several thousand women leaders to greater success. HORP is also the owner of the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) – the only comprehensive, math-based record of gender diversity on the Boards and Executive management teams of every one of the world's 500 largest Companies.

