Huawei Releases a Series of Updated Portfolio Solutions for Digital Infrastructure

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Huawei launched series Portfolio Solutions for Data Center, Campus, Digital Site, and WAN. By doing this, Huawei hoped to help government and enterprise customers build digital infrastructure more quickly and better, and enable digital transformation of the industry. At MWC 2023, Michael Ma, President of the Huawei ICT Product Portfolio Mgmt & Solutions Dept, will introduce multiple upgraded Portfolio Solutions to global customers again.

Portfolio Solutions, oriented to high-value industry scenarios, plan and align key features across products for each scenario. The features are pre-integrated and -verified into solutions, and each of the solutions solves a common type of issue across multiple industries. According to Michael Ma during multiple times of high-level customer communication at MWC 2023, since Huawei launched the Portfolio Solutions in July 2022, the value of the Portfolio Solutions has gradually emerged in the following three aspects since their application on the customer and partner sides for more than half a year.

First, help customers quickly launch services to accelerate business success. Based on the accumulation of common capabilities in several industry high-value scenarios, typical configurations oriented to the scenarios are formed in the Portfolio Solutions, reducing the workload of product selection and solution design, and shortening the service rollout time.

Second, build an advanced technical architecture that can evolve in the future. Portfolio Solutions build differentiated competitiveness based on Huawei's leading products and efficient cross-product collaboration. In addition, with an open architecture and advanced technologies, the Portfolio Solutions ensure the leading and continuous evolution of customers' digital infrastructure in the future and improve customers' ROI.

Third, easy for deployment and O&M. The complexity of ICT technologies brings challenges to construction and O&M. The Portfolio Solutions make onsite deployment easier through pre-integration and -verification, and provide various tools and templates to improve deployment and O&M efficiency.

At MWC 2023, Huawei will showcase Portfolio Solutions such as High-Performance Resource Pool Portfolio Solution, Unified Disaster Recovery Portfolio Solution, and Hyper-Converged Resource Pool Portfolio Solution in the data center field at exhibitions, Huawei Digital Transformation Summit, and high-level dialogs. In addition, under the Centralized Disaster Recovery Portfolio Solution, Huawei will release the Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) technology based on network and storage collaboration, which has attracted extensive attention from the industry and will greatly improve the reliability of data centers. Huawei will also display Portfolio Solutions such as Converged Production Network, Simplified Office Network, and Intelligent Office Conference in the campus field. This time, Huawei will also officially release the Converged Production Network based on leading IP+POL products. The Converged Production Network features high reliability, seamless roaming, and industrial-grade devices, meeting network requirements in multiple campus production scenarios, and provides efficient bearer networks for enterprises' digital production. In the WAN field, Huawei exhibits Portfolio Solutions such as Industry WAN, ISP Fixed Network, and Enterprise WAN. The Industry WAN uses the end-to-end OSU solution, which features 100% physical isolation, high reliability, and low latency. SRv6+FlexE slices are used to carry services on a single network, meeting differentiated assurance requirements for different services.

In 2023, on the one hand, Huawei will continuously optimize Portfolio Solutions based on customer scenarios. On the other hand, Huawei will strengthen partner construction and cooperation. Portfolio Solutions are pre-integrated to enhance solution competitiveness and reduce secondary development difficulties and investment, creating new value for partners. At MWC 2023, many customers and partners have reached preliminary cooperation willingness with Huawei about introducing Portfolio Solutions for digital infrastructure construction.

