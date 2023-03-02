Mattamy Homes Named One of South Florida's Best Places to Work

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Southeast Florida division of Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, was recently named one of South Florida Business Journal's 2023 Best Places to Work. The division ranked fifth overall for medium-sized companies (50 to 99 employees).

"Mattamy team members are all genuine and caring people who inspire one another each and every day. At our company, everyone's opinion matters, and we actively foster an environment where everyone can be themselves and a valued contributor to the great work we do together," said Dan Grosswald, President of Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division. "We've built a diverse and inclusive workplace to support not only our colleagues, but our homeowners and communities as well. Our motto is, 'Mattamy is for those who want to build a better tomorrow.'"

Continuously investing in the success and happiness of its team members, Mattamy Homes promotes individual development and career growth at all levels of the company via mentoring, training and internships. The company also supplements its standard benefits by providing additional time off during the holiday season so employees can relax, reset and spend quality time with their families.

Additionally, the homebuilder offers its employees designated time off to volunteer at an organization that is of personal importance.

Throughout its 44 years of history and success, Mattamy Homes has remained a forward-thinking company, consistently identifying and capitalizing on opportunities despite turning market circumstances. Its communities continue to receive critical acclaim from the top builders' associations throughout Florida. Most recently, the company won big at the Gold Coast Builders Association 2022 PRISM Awards—winning 10 awards, including Community of the Year for Telaro at Tradition, a 55+ active adult neighborhood—and Treasure Coast Builder Association's (TCBA) 2022 Parade of Homes, for which the Clarion and Dahlia floorplans at Tradition won Platinum Awards.

For more information on Mattamy Homes, visit https://mattamyhomes.com/.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, Mattamy Homes' communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

