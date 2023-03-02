SOUND Foods Seeks to Transform Combat Rations and Everyday Snacking with New High Energy Coconut Almond Bar

50-Gram Bar Formed Only with Ultrasonic Energy Delivers Great Taste, Texture, and an Astounding 300 Calories to the U.S. Warfighter and American Consumer

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUND™ Foods is relaunching its direct-to-consumer business with the introduction of its military-approved Coconut Almond bar formed only with ultrasonic energy which results in a snack bar uniquely suited to help people get through their day whether during military operations or everyday life. SOUND bars are made from a simple combination of quality ingredients and a patented process that uses high-frequency low-amplitude sound waves to develop their signature taste, texture, and "clean burn" experience.

SOUND is offering the exact products developed for the U.S. warfighter directly to the American consumer.

"SOUND's technology and process of quickly and gently forming high-quality ingredients into a snack bar is an entirely new way of producing food and this Coconut Almond bar demonstrates the quality taste and texture that the technology can deliver," said Don Dillon, founder and CEO of SOUND Foods. "SOUND's patented production process is uniquely capable of producing a wide variety of products, flavors, and nutritional profiles with great taste and texture and our previous products simply did not show everything that the technology can do."

SOUND is refocusing its direct-to-consumer business to offer the exact products developed for the U.S. warfighter directly to the American consumer. "As SOUND finalized this Joint Services approved Coconut Almond bar for upcoming MRE, or Meals Ready-to-Eat programs, we asked ourselves, 'Why wouldn't we offer this exact delicious and filling snack bar to consumers?'" said David Cho, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of SOUND Foods. "This SOUND bar is an entirely new kind of snack bar that both dramatically improves the warfighter's eating experience in the field and also provides an amazing experience for someone snacking at home, at work, or on the go."

In creating a bar for the U.S. military using "sonic agglomeration" technology for a prototype "Close Combat Assault Ration," SOUND sought to deliver more than just a calorically dense bar, but rather a ground-breaking combination of taste, texture, and satiety in a compact and convenient form, which is exactly what the American consumer has also been waiting for. Unlike most snacks, SOUND bars provide a signature post-consumption "clean burn" experience which includes:

Near-immediate satiation without feeling overly full or lethargic

A higher level of mental clarity that results from eating gently formed quality ingredients

Sustained physical energy, conducive to more active lifestyles

SOUND's Joint Services approved Coconut Almond bars are available for purchase now exclusively through www.SoundSnacking.com in a case of 12 priced at $24. SOUND has developed several additional flavors and other products for the U.S. military and will be releasing them in the upcoming weeks and months.

For more information about SOUND Foods and their products, visit www.SOUNDSnacking.com.

About SOUND Foods

Rebranded as SOUND Foods in 2022, SOUND is the food tech startup committed to improving the field eating experience of the U.S. warfighter. SOUND has invented an entirely new way of quickly and gently forming food products using only ultrasonic energy, or sound waves. SOUND relaunched its direct-to-consumer business with a focus on offering the exact products developed for the U.S. warfighter directly to the American consumer. SOUND bars offer a ground-breaking combination of taste, texture, and satiety in a compact and convenient form. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company operates with a commitment to helping people get through their day whether during military operations or everyday life.

