ScoreVision and Digital Scoreboards Form Partnership to Enhance Sporting Events Across the Midwest

OMAHA, Neb., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScoreVision, a leading software developer in sports technology, is excited to announce a new partnership with Digital Scoreboards. a top supplier of high-quality video scoreboards. This partnership will offer a comprehensive solution to enhance the fan experience at sporting events across the Midwest.

ScoreVision, a leading software developer in sports technology, is excited to announce a new partnership with Digital Scoreboards.

With the integration of ScoreVision's state-of-the-art software and Digital Scoreboards' advanced hardware, schools can now keep scores, display media content, and advertise sponsors on their scoreboards. This technology will provide spectators with an interactive experience, enhancing the game's atmosphere and excitement.

The partnership between ScoreVision and Digital Scoreboards is a natural fit, as both companies share a commitment to providing innovative solutions to improve the fan experience. As a leader in the scoreboard industry, Digital Scoreboards is known for its high-quality and reliable video displays. With the integration of ScoreVision's software, they can now offer customers even more features and functionality, including the ability to control the scoreboard from a mobile device, display custom graphics, and advertise sponsors.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Digital Scoreboards. Combining our strengths will yield a comprehensive solution to venues of all sizes," said ScoreVision President Michael Medrano. "We look forward to working with Digital Scoreboards to bring customers products and services that will elevate the fan experience."

Digital Scoreboards COO Chris Kirn added, "ScoreVision's advanced software technology and services complement our custom-designed outdoor and indoor LED scoreboards and displays perfectly. This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with the most complete package of products and services that will create an unforgettable experience for fans and the entire school community."

ScoreVision and Digital Scoreboards are committed to supplying innovative solutions in sports technology to venues nationwide. Their partnership will deliver schools a new level of interaction to engage fans and create an unforgettable game-day experience.

About ScoreVision

ScoreVision is a software developer of solutions for sports and event facilities. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technology to enhance the game-day experience, ScoreVision has quickly become a trusted partner for high schools and college teams across the country.

About Digital Scoreboards

Digital Scoreboards is a leading supplier of high-quality video scoreboards. Their cutting-edge technology gives schools the ultimate experience with low-interest financing, industry-leading warranty, and fast, dependable service.

Media Inquiries:

Ashley Peterson | Marketing Director, ScoreVision

ashley.peterson@scorevision.com

Chris Kirn | COO of Digital Scoreboards

chris@digitalscoreboards.net

View original content:

SOURCE ScoreVision