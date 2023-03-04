CGTN: How CPPCC proposals contribute to China's policymaking

BEIJING, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In one proposal by members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, efforts had been urged to consolidate poverty eradication results through the drive to realize rural revitalization.

Such proposals had played an active role in the country's winning the battle against absolute poverty and accomplishing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, a historic achievement made in 2021.

That achievement, along with how the country's political advisors have help contributed to policymaking, was unveiled on Saturday, when the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC started in Beijing.

When delivering a work report to the session, Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, said the CPPCC carried out research, consultations and deliberations on a wide range of issues. Some were related to China's economic and social development, such as the establishment of a new pattern of development, developing the real economy and ensuring food security, while others concerned people's immediate interests, like how to cope with an aging population and improve basic cultural services in rural areas.

Wang hailed the progress the consultative body has achieved in the five-year term, and vowed new contributions in the future.

Proposals that have worked

Over the past five years, a total of 29,323 proposals had been submitted by the CPPCC National Committee members and 23,818 filed, said Shao Hong, vice chairperson of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, at Saturday's opening meeting.

By the end of February this year, 99.8 percent had been handled, said Shao.

After conducting in-depth consultations with relevant parties, the CPPCC has seen many of those proposals reflected in policy planning and measures, he said.

The advantages and roles of CPPCC proposals in developing China's whole-process people's democracy and promoting the country's economic and social development have been given full play, added Shao.

New contributions

2023 marks the first year for China to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held in last October, when the central task of advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization was underscored.

At Saturday's opening meeting, Wang, the top political advisor, called on all CPPCC members to make high-quality proposals on a series of China's strategic plans for building a modern socialist country in all respects.

To that end, efforts should be made on selection of proposal topics, field research, and targeted consultations, he added.

"The CPPCC will fulfill its duties, practice the whole-process people's democracy and promote the great unity among all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation to make new contributions to the realization of the goals and tasks set by the 20th CPC National Congress," said Wang.

