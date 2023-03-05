SREE CHAGUTURU, MD, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, CVS HEALTH, NAMED CHAIR-ELECT OF THE AMERICAN TELEMEDICINE ASSOCIATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) today announced that Sree Chaguturu, MD, has been named Chair-elect of the Board of Directors. Dr. Chaguturu is Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health®, where he leads the enterprise medical affairs organization spanning Aetna®, CVS Caremark®, CVS Pharmacy®, MinuteClinic® and Health Care Delivery. He has served on the ATA Board of Directors since December 2020.

"I'm honored to be stepping into this role at such an exciting time for care delivery and telehealth," said Dr. Chaguturu. "Telehealth is a critical part of how we can improve access to quality, effective and safe health care for consumers."

Dr. Chaguturu will become ATA Chair of the Board for a two-year term beginning in May 2024, succeeding Kristi Henderson, DNP, CEO, MedExpress and Senior Vice President of the Center for Digital Health and Innovation for Optum Health. Henderson will become Immediate Past Chair.

"As we seek to transform care delivery into omnichannel care and make quality, technology-enabled healthcare more accessible, convenient and affordable, we are fortunate to have Dr. Sree Chaguturu, a respected physician-executive, leading the way for our industry," said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the ATA. "Sree is a strategic business leader, physician and an academic, and brings the confluence of those perspectives to every discussion. He will be instrumental in our efforts to advance telehealth as a trusted, clinically validated and accepted mode of care by both patients and providers."

At CVS Health, Dr. Chaguturu is focused on advancing the highest possible clinical quality standards, improving health equity, increasing access to care, improving patient outcomes and reducing overall health care costs. He previously served as chief medical officer of CVS Caremark, the company's pharmacy benefits management (PBM) business, where he provided clinical oversight for the pharmacy benefits design strategy. Additionally, he has served as a trusted advisor to employer and health plan clients, their members and CVS Health colleagues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before joining CVS Health, Dr. Chaguturu was chief population health officer of Mass General Brigham, the largest health care system in Massachusetts. He led the system's accountable care organization and numerous clinical care delivery and innovation programs. Dr. Chaguturu was part of the leadership team at Objective Health, a McKinsey Solution for Healthcare Providers. Objective Health is a specialized group within McKinsey & Company that empowers healthcare providers to improve their performance and results. He is also a practicing internal medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Chaguturu earned his bachelor's degree in biology from Brown University and his doctorate of medicine from Brown University Medical School. He completed his internal medicine and primary care training at Massachusetts General Hospital.

About the ATA

As the only organization completely focused on advancing telehealth, the American Telemedicine Association is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and appropriate care when and where they need it, enabling the system to do more good for more people. The ATA represents a broad and inclusive member network of leading healthcare delivery systems, academic institutions, technology solution providers and payers, as well as partner organizations and alliances, working to advance industry adoption of telehealth, promote responsible policy, advocate for government and market normalization, and provide education and resources to help integrate virtual care into emerging value-based delivery models.

