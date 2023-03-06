AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

All-new Dodge Hornet takes the country by swarm in new marketing campaign. (PRNewswire)

All-new Dodge Hornet multimedia marketing campaign is released across broadcast, digital and social media channels

Ninety-second "Swarming the Nation" video debuts on brand's social media channels today; 30-second teasers lead to the campaign's full video reveal

Dodge enlists prominent TikTok and Instagram influencers, some of whom appear in the final broadcast spot and social media content, to spread the word and build buzz of the impending swarm

True to the Dodge brand, Hornet stands out as the quickest and most powerful compact-utility vehicle (CUV) with a lineup of class-exclusive and best-in-class dynamic performance features

The Dodge Hornet R/T performance hybrid — the first ever electrified performance vehicle from Dodge — transforms electrification into performance. With 288 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque it can reach 0-60 in just 5.6 seconds, making the Hornet R/T the quickest and most powerful utility vehicle in the segment while still offering more than 30 miles of all-electric range via a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery

The Dodge Hornet GT, fueled by the Hurricane4 engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four cylinder, debuts as the segment's most powerful gas engine with 268 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, making it the quickest, fastest and most powerful utility vehicle with a starting MSRP under $30,000

There's been an increasing buzz of activity across the Dodge brand's social media channels leading up to the release of the the brand's new marketing campaign, "Swarming the Nation," officially introducing the all-new Dodge Hornet. Today, the Dodge brand revealed its full 90-second commercial for the all-new vehicle.

"Swarming the Nation" takes viewers on a sweeping flight through city streets as word of the arrival of "engineered hornet" stirs up excitement and wonder across the U.S. The multimedia campaign for the all-new Dodge Hornet, which includes the 90-second full length video on the brand's social media channels, also features a 30-second version to run across television and 15-second teasers that have run across the Dodge brand's social media channels.

"As our first ever electrified performance vehicle to enter the market, the all-new Dodge Hornet signals that a new breed of electrified performance is here, and it is here to change the game," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "With looks, feel and performance that are pure Dodge, the Hornet offers the best driving dynamics, a full lineup of segment-exclusive performance features, the best standard technology, as well available Direct Connection factory-backed performance upgrades, the Dodge Hornet is uniquely positioned to shake up the mainstream compact-utility vehicle (CUV) segment."

"With news of the all-new Dodge Hornet's arrival to the U.S market so highly anticipated, this fully integrated marketing campaign is designed to capture the excitement and curiosity of our audiences through a provocative and impactful approach, consistent with what our Brotherhood of Muscle has come to expect from us," said Marissa Hunter, senior vice president of marketing, Stellantis North America. "'Swarming the Nation' celebrates the brand's first electrified vehicle, intended to stir attention and engagement in a way that only Dodge could do."

In advance of the reveal of the 90-second "Swarming the Nation" video, Dodge enlisted prominent TikTok and Instagram influencers, some of whom appear in the final broadcast spot and social media content, to spread the word and build buzz of the impending swarm.

The all-new Dodge Hornet arrives ready to disrupt the status quo of the mainstream CUV segment with class-exclusive and best-in-class performance features that optimize multiple aspects of the vehicle, from powertrain to suspension, braking, steering and handling.

Hornet R/T also leverages the Dodge brand's first hybrid powertrain to deliver the class-exclusive PowerShot, an on-demand feature that lets drivers tap into the maximum electrical power and reach 0-60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. Standard AWD with dynamic torque vectoring, and available segment-exclusive features, like Brembo brakes and dual stage suspension, further enhance the overall dynamic driving experience.

Build and price configurator is now live on Dodge.com for the Hornet GT, the quickest, fastest and most powerful utility vehicle with a starting MSRP of under $30,000 (excluding destination charge).

The "Swarming the Nation" marketing campaign was developed by the Dodge brand in partnership with GSD&M.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

