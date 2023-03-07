Calyx Launches Supply Simulation Service to Forecast and Optimize Clinical Trial Supplies

Supply chain experts behind Calyx IRT deliver valuable service to improve clinical trial efficiencies

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced the availability of Calyx Supply Simulation, a clinical trial supply forecasting service available through Calyx's in-house expert statistical design and trial supplies consultants.

Calyx’s Juan Munoz Pujol is pleased to offer this valuable service so that global clinical trial sponsors can reduce the risk of drug availability impacting their clinical studies. (PRNewswire)

Sponsors can now predict existing drug durations, determine optimal buffer stock required, and reduce drug wastage cost.

Clinical trial sponsors can leverage the simulation service to inform decision-making related to the quantity of medication produced for use in clinical development. The service helps sponsors improve clinical trial efficiencies by evaluating the amount of medication required to start and maintain clinical trial enrolment, predicting how long an existing amount of study medication will last, and determining the optimal site and depot buffer stock quantities required to ensure dispensation while reducing the cost and burden of excessive drug wastage.

"We're pleased to offer this valuable service so that global clinical trial sponsors can reduce the risk of drug availability impacting their clinical studies as patients progress through the dispensing events of clinical trials," said Juan Munoz Pujol. "In addition, by optimizing supply requirements upfront with Calyx Supply Simulation, sponsors can minimize the amount of drugs that end up destroyed during clinical trials, which will reduce excessive drug wastage and help sponsors meet their corporate sustainability goals."

Calyx's team of expert supply chain analysts – who bring a collective 100 years of experience in Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) – work closely with each trial sponsor to understand their specific challenges and tailor the simulation to meet their unique needs. Based on sophisticated simulation modeling methodology and using over 50 design parameters that closely mimic an Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system, Calyx Supply Simulation considers multiple, real-life fixed and variable domains and the 'what if' scenarios that often occur during clinical trials.

Click here for more information on Calyx Supply Simulation.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

Take your trials further with intelligent insights at Calyx.ai or at LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

(PRNewsfoto/Calyx) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calyx