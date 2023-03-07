GUAYAKÍ YERBA MATE LAUNCHES PEACH REVIVAL, INSPIRED BY FAN FEEDBACK

New Peach-Flavored Caffeinated Beverage Hits Shelves Nationwide

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guayakí Yerba Mate, the category leader in yerba mate beverages, announces the launch of Peach Revival – now rolling out in stores nationwide. Inspired by customers' affinity toward the refreshing flavor of peach, fans can enjoy the yerba mate drink they love, with low sugar and full caffeine.

Peach Revival will join the brand's popular High Energy Cans and features an infusion of peach with delicate sweetness and a hint of floral undertones. Each can contains 150mg of caffeine from yerba mate, the naturally caffeinated leaves from a native species of holly tree, known as Ilex paraguariensis, found deep in the South American Atlantic Rainforest.

"Fueling community is central to our brand ethos, and Peach Revival was an opportunity to launch a product we know our customers are craving," says Noelle Haley, Guayakí's Chief Marketing Officer. "Guayakí is more than a beverage company, it's a community of sharers, seekers, connectors and believers in the South American tradition of mate culture. Our mission is to spread that communal spirit across the U.S."

Peach Revival will be available where Guayakí products are traditionally sold, including major national supermarket chains, natural grocery, conventional retail, and convenience stores, ranging from $2.99 to $3.39. It will also be available online at Amazon and Guayaki.com later this spring. To learn more, visit the Peach Revival landing page and follow @guayaki on Instagram.

About Guayakí

Based in Sebastopol and Venice, California, Guayakí [Gwy-uh-key] is the leader in yerba mate beverages. Guayakí's business model aims to preserve the forests where mate grows and support the communities that have cultivated it for generations. That's why Guayakí sources fair-trade and organic mate from smallholder and Indigenous producers who harvest mate from trees grown in the shade of the rainforest. Guayakí works with its producers to certify mate according to regenerative standards and invest in social and environmental projects identified by producer communities.

Guayakí products are available at nearly 10,000 retailers nationwide. More information about retail locations and products can be found online at www.Guayaki.com.

