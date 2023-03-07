WALLINGFORD, Conn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsiteOne, a leading provider of healthcare IT solutions, is urging healthcare providers to adopt a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) to improve patient care and reduce costs. A VNA is a digital storage system that allows healthcare providers to store medical images and related data in a standardized format, making it accessible to clinicians and staff regardless of the system used to capture and store the information. The use of a VNA offers numerous benefits to healthcare providers, including:

(PRNewsfoto/InsiteOne) (PRNewswire)

InsiteOne Highlights the Importance of a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) for Healthcare Providers

Improved Patient Care: With a VNA, clinicians have access to a patient's complete medical history, including images and other diagnostic data, regardless of the originating system. This allows for faster and more accurate diagnoses and treatment planning.

Reduced Costs: A VNA eliminates the need for multiple systems to store medical images and data, reducing costs associated with maintenance, upgrades, and licensing fees. It also reduces the need for physical storage space, saving on real estate costs.

Increased Efficiency: A VNA streamlines the workflow of healthcare providers, reducing the time spent searching for and retrieving patient data. It also facilitates collaboration among clinicians across different departments or locations, improving communication and reducing errors.

Enhanced Security: A VNA provides a secure and centralized location for medical data, ensuring patient confidentiality and compliance with data protection regulations.

"Adopting a Vendor Neutral Archive is an essential step for healthcare providers looking to improve patient care while reducing costs," said David Cook, CEO of InsiteOne. "A VNA enables healthcare providers to access complete medical histories and facilitates collaboration among clinicians, improving the overall quality of care."

InsiteOne offers a comprehensive VNA solution that integrates with existing systems and workflows, ensuring a seamless transition for healthcare providers. For more information, please visit www.insiteone.com or contact sales@insiteone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InsiteOne