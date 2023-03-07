PGE's annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlights progress in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric (PGE) released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, an annual report that showcases PGE's programs and progress on its path towards a clean energy future that is equitable, sustainable and reliable. This year's report highlights key initiatives and achievements that support the company's commitment to decarbonization and advancing well-being for customers, employees, communities and the environment.

"Our responsibilities are significant and we are continuously evolving our ambitions and best practices to advance sustainability and social equity," said Kristen Sheeran, PGE's Director of Sustainability and Resource Planning. "We are firmly committed to a future in which all our customers, employees and communities can thrive."

As the region continues to face extreme weather events, market volatility and economic shifts, PGE's ESG values and priorities are integral in meeting key goals and milestones. Among the many focus areas this report covers, highlights include:

Further reductions in the emission intensity of PGE's resource portfolio as the company advances toward the target of serving customers with 100% clean electricity and achieving net-zero GHG emissions company-wide by 2040.

Aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to guide progress on a global scale toward the shared journey of achieving prosperity for people and the planet.

Expanded the options customers have around managing their energy journey, tools and programs to help manage costs and supported the transition to electrification.

Focused on efforts to foster an inclusive workforce, including increasing diversity, fostering underrepresented talent and expanding diverse supplier spend in our supply chain.

Entered a new phase of sustainable finance strategy by financing an eligible green investment under PGE's Green Financing Framework.

Increased our commitment to the environment through record investments that fostered wildlife returns and restoration efforts.

Continued community stewardship through volunteering, student programs, charitable giving and partnerships.

To view the full ESG Report please visit portlandgeneral.com/sustainability .

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to over 900,000 customers in 51 cities across the state of Oregon. For more than 130 years, Portland General Electric (PGE) has powered the advancement of society, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy. To deliver on its strategy and meet state targets, PGE and its approximately 3,000 employees are committed to partnering with stakeholders to achieve at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power served to customers by 2030 and 100% reduction by 2040. PGE customers set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. Additionally, for the fifth year in a row, PGE was recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index which highlights companies committed to creating a more equal and inclusive workplace. As a reflection of the company's commitment to the community it serves, in 2022, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated nearly $5.5 million and volunteered more than 18,000 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news .

