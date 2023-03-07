Pluralsight Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for U.S. IT Training for Second Time

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. IT Training Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49624923, March 2023) for the second time.

According to the report, "Pluralsight's offerings include Pluralsight Skills, which helps organizations build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and security. Pluralsight Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments, and one-of-a-kind analytics."

In the report, Pluralsight was recognized for a number of strengths, including:

Authoritative content

A myriad of training courses on partner technologies

Excellent instructor quality

A strong content refresh process

"As the IT skills shortage continues to worsen, filling the right roles with the right people with the right skills has never been so critical," said Gina Smith, PhD, research director for the IT Skills for Digital Business practice at IDC. "The IT training sector is a crowded, competitive one. Pluralsight stands out because of its quality content, powerful hands-on learning experiences and full-featured skill assessment tools. That is why this IDC MarketScape has positioned Pluralsight as a Leader in U.S. IT training."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in U.S. IT Training by the IDC MarketScape," said Gary Eimerman, Chief Product Officer at Pluralsight. "Technology organizations are only as innovative and successful as their people's ability to adapt with the rapidly evolving technology landscape. With Pluralsight Skills, tech teams can take advantage of customized skill development programs across cloud, security, software development, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and others, helping organizations maximize ROI on technology investments and deliver better products faster."

The IDC MarketScape report excerpt can be downloaded here. For more information on how Pluralsight Skills is helping enterprises close skills gaps and build better technology teams, please visit www.pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

