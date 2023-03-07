Vymo strengthens its Operational Resilience to mitigate Cloud Risks for Financial Institutions

Vymo successfully demonstrated its Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCP & DR) capabilities in the production environment, significantly improving the platform's uptime.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo , the world's leading sales engagement platform for financial institutions, recently announced that it has upgraded its Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCP & DR) capabilities and implemented built-in redundancies for data availability & protection. Vymo's high-availability data architecture ensures customers have access to their data whenever they need it.

The challenge of resiliency and security remains a key priority for IT leaders across the banking and insurance industries. Regulators increasingly require service providers to have a strong business continuity strategy that will allow them to fulfill their responsibility to their consumers and prevent any service interruptions, like those during the pandemic.

Vymo's approach to a lean and agile cloud playbook replicates data across multiple zones and regions. In the rare occurrence that a data center fails, customers can continue operating their business from the other data center without worrying about data loss. This improves the overall CSAT and allows customers to reliably run their businesses.

"Some of the world's largest banks and insurance companies rely on Vymo to provide real-time and always-on data accessibility to their teams for supporting their customers. With the industry adopting a cloud-first approach, we are continuously improving our data infrastructure which is consistent with our client's business operations. This further enables our customers to increase operational efficiency, streamline analytics and enable better decision-making to outpace industry changes," says Venkat Malladi, Co-Founder & CTO of Vymo.

Existing customers are being migrated to the new cloud architecture without any disruption for end-users. Currently, Vymo is able to demonstrate a Recovery Point Objective (RPO) of less than 2 minutes and a Recovery Time Objective (RTO) of 4 hours.

"Our focus has been to provide stable cloud infrastructure to our customers. We are closely collaborating with our customers across North America & Asia to ensure a seamless transition to the new cloud architecture. Over the next few quarters, we are investing more on periodic recovery drills, technology upgrades to assist seamless data & services migration across data centers, and load testing of services to further improve our RTO & RPO benchmarks," adds Sujay Koduri, SVP - Engineering at Vymo.

About Vymo

Vymo ( www.vymo.com ) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 350,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the customer lifecycle.

Gartner recognizes Vymo as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide and by Forrester in the 2022 Wave report on sales engagement platforms.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

