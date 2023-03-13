Andreozzi + Foote files lawsuit against the School District of Philadelphia in Philadelphia "Hip-Hop Cop" Howard Rubin child sexual abuse case

~National Sexual Abuse Law firm urges others to come forward~

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 13th, 2023, Andreozzi + Foote filed a lawsuit against the Philadelphia School District,Tyree Dumas, Dollar Boyz, Inc. aka DollarBoyz, and Y-Not (Youth Now on Top). The lawsuit alleges the School District and the other defendants were negligent, careless, and reckless in their failure to protect children under their direct care from Howard Rubin, the Philadelphia school police officer, who pled guilty to child sexual abuse offenses in 2021.

The lawsuit names Howard Rubin as the perpetrator of the child sexual abuse against John Doe, the firm's client in the lawsuit. Rubin, now a well-known sex offender, was a former Philadelphia school police officer, once called the "Hip-Hop Cop For the Stars." Rubin's role with the School District and the other defendants gave him access to children even after he had a well-known history of child sexual abuse allegations.

As far back as 2014, it was being publicly reported that Rubin was accused of child sexual abuse. That year, Rubin was fired from a school where he then worked due to the allegations. Years later, Rubin was finally charged for the abuse. Now, Rubin is serving a lengthy prison term.

Stated Nathaniel Foote, the victim's attorney: "Howard Rubin is a monster who used his role as a youth mentor and school police officer to gain access to and groom children for abuse. Thankfully, he was eventually prosecuted and put in prison. However, over many years, the organizations and schools with which Rubin was affiliated knew about allegations against him but failed to stop him. This lawsuit seeks to hold everyone accountable who failed to stop Rubin before it was too late."

It is believed there are many other children abused by Howard Rubin who have not yet come forward, as indicated during a press conference by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner last Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Andreozzi + Foote urges those victims to come forward to seek justice by contacting the District Attorney's Office, or Andreozzi + Foote.

Andreozzi + Foote is a leading law firm representing victims of abuse against powerful organizations like school districts. If you, or a loved one, is seeking legal counsel related to abuse by Howard Rubin, or anyone else in a position of trust, , contact us for a free consultation at (866) 405-3305 or visit victimscivilattorneys.com.

For press access, reporters can contact Nathaniel Foote at nate@vca.law.

