ETHISPHERE NAMES POLARIS AS ONE OF THE 2023 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES®

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

MINNEAPOLIS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), a global leader in powersports, has been recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Polaris Blue (PRNewswire)

"Being recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies is an incredible honor and a testament to the more than 16,000 Polaris employees who bring to life our Geared for Good efforts and help to foster a culture that is centered around integrity," said Mike Speetzen, Polaris CEO. "We believe accomplishments should be about more than just what was achieved, but how they were achieved, and we take pride in operating in a manner that reflects our values and builds trust with our customers, dealers, employees, suppliers, and the communities where we do business."

In its inaugural debut on Ethisphere's 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies list, Polaris is one of only eight honorees in the Automotive industry. This year, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"We remain committed to doing business the right way — every day," said Polaris' Global Head of Ethics & Compliance, Ash Mishra. "This commitment requires our team to understand our expectations and hold themselves and each other accountable to operating with the highest level of ethics and integrity. Through our global ethics and compliance program, we are focused on bolstering awareness of that expectation, educating on our policies, and reinforcing our values."

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Polaris for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

More information on Polaris' Geared for Good efforts can be found on the Geared for Good section of Polaris.com and in its most recent Geared for Good Corporate Responsibility ESG Report.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

To view the full list of this year's honorees, visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

"World's Most Ethical Companies" and "Ethisphere" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc.

© 2023 Polaris Industries Inc.

ETHISPHERE NAMES POLARIS AS ONE OF THE 2023 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polaris Inc.