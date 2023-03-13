Tivity Health Announces CEO Transition

Richard Ashworth Departing as CEO, Will Remain on Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, a leading provider of healthy lifestyle solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, Burnalong® and WholeHealth Living®, announced today that Richard Ashworth is stepping down as CEO to pursue another opportunity. Ashworth, who joined Tivity Health in June 2020, will continue to work with the company as a member of the Board of Directors.

Stone Point Capital, which acquired Tivity Health in June 2022, has launched an executive search with the support of Spencer Stuart. The Board is confident the search will result in a new leader who will continue Tivity Health's upward growth trajectory and drive further expansion of products and services at the company.

Under Ashworth's leadership, Tivity Health completed its divestiture of Nutrisystem, transitioned from public to private through the acquisition by Stone Point Capital, launched a digital transformation to bring more opportunities to its SilverSneakers members, secured additional long-term health plan contracts, and acquired Burnalong, a digital health and wellness platform.

"We are very pleased with the direction of the company and are excited about the future at Tivity Health. We thank Richard for his meaningful contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital. "We have a strong executive leadership team in place driving positive momentum across our products as we work to support our clients, partners and members with world-class health and wellness solutions. Our goal with this search is to identify a leader who can help guide the company into its next phase of growth."

Tivity Health is committed to an engagement and expansion strategy that includes expanding virtual and in-person opportunities for members of SilverSneakers, the nation's leading fitness program for older adults. The company launched SilverSneakers LIVE during the pandemic to provide a digital option to its members and continues to work closely with members, partners, and health plan clients to create additional value and drive growth.

"We have more ways than ever to engage SilverSneakers members in activities that support better health, both virtually and in person," said Caroline Khalil, Chief Operating Officer, Tivity Health. "As we move beyond the effects of the pandemic, we are focused on engaging our eligible members and we've seen significant increases in participation since the beginning of the year. Our goal is to meet seniors where they are in their fitness journey, so they can experience the many benefits of SilverSneakers, which includes lower healthcare costs and improved health outcomes."

"It has been a privilege to lead Tivity Health for the past three years through the challenges of the pandemic and its transition from a publicly traded company to a private one. The future for Tivity Health is bright," said Ashworth. "Tivity Health has a talented and experienced leadership team, dedicated and passionate colleagues, and a strategy that is resulting in consistent growth and expansion. I am confident that the organization is well-positioned for continued success, and I look forward to contributing as a member of the Board."

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, Burnalong® and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans, employers, health systems and providers nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Learn more at Tivity Health.

