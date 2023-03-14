PAYARC announces exciting additions to leadership team with two key hires: Dustin Siner and John Buchanan

GREENWICH, Conn., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAYARC is pleased to announce the addition of two key executives to our leadership team. Dustin Siner joins us as our new Chief Revenue Officer, and John Buchanan, our new Senior Vice President of Sales. Both of these seasoned professionals bring a wealth of experience to our organization and will help drive our continued growth.

According to PAYARC CEO Zachary Martinez, "We are thrilled to have two amazing leaders join the PAYARC family. Dustin has a proven track record of building highly successful sales teams time and time again. John brings discipline and a history of developing outperforming sales engines."

Dustin Siner has had a 25-year career in various leadership roles within the financial technology industry. Most recently, he served as the Chief Revenue Officer for Agile Financial Systems. Prior to AFS, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales for TSYS.

John Buchanan has worked in payments since 2007, starting at Cayan in Boston and holding various positions before overseeing the agent/ISO channels through the TSYS acquisition. At TSYS, he oversaw the agent division and consolidated several agent/ISO portfolios until 2020 when he launched distribution channels at AFS.

Dustin, as Chief Revenue Officer, will oversee all global marketing and sales efforts. John, as Senior Vice President of Sales, will lead the company to continued success in sales.

Both Dustin and John share our vision for the future of PAYARC. Dustin notes, "I'm honored to be joining Zach Martinez and the PAYARC team. This dynamic group of professionals pride themselves on transparent, superior service in a complex industry. The opportunity to participate in PAYARC's continued explosive growth with such a highly energized and focused team is truly exciting."

John adds, "Having been in payments for more than 16 years, I've been fortunate enough to contribute to high growth organizations throughout that time. Now, I'm honored to be joining Zach Martinez and the rest of the PAYARC team to build on their existing commitment to outstanding customer and partner support, technology focused approach to payments, and overall workforce excellence."

We encourage anyone interested in learning more about PAYARC or our new leadership team to visit our website or contact us directly.

PAYARC is a leading provider of payment processing solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on exceptional customer service and innovative technology, we help our clients streamline their payment processes and improve their bottom line.

View original content:

SOURCE PayArc