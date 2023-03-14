SEI Launches CERT Certificate in Data Science for Cybersecurity

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CERT Division of the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) at Carnegie Mellon University today announced the launch of the CERT Applied Data Science for Cybersecurity Professional Certificate program . Designed by CERT Division machine learning research scientists and cybersecurity experts at the SEI, the program is a series of courses teaching ML and AI techniques and best practices for the analysis of cybersecurity data using the tools of data science.

Software Engineering Institute Carnegie Mellon University (PRNewsfoto/Software Engineering Institute) (PRNewswire)

"Strategic use of data is a crucial and growing part of the organizational security, cybersecurity, and the national security mission," said Thomas Scanlon, technical manager for the CERT Division's Data Science team. "The defense acquisition workforce needs to increase capability in using data science to accomplish the many goals it faces."

The new program introduces foundational concepts of statistical analysis as a precursor to analyzing data for cybersecurity. SEI instructors teach concepts and techniques to apply data analysis in the context of NetFlow, malware, and digital forensics data. Additionally, students have opportunities to apply what they learn in specifically designed exercises. The program concludes with an examination assessing the student's comprehension of the material.

The program consists of four components plus the examination delivered entirely online through the SEI eLearning platform with exercise labs for students to apply what they have learned:

Fundamental of Statistics Applied to Cybersecurity (6 hours)

Advanced Analytics—NetFlow (5 hours)

Advanced Analytics—Malware (5 hours)

Advanced Analytics—Digital Forensics (6 hours)

Applied Data Science for Cybersecurity Certificate Examination

Those enrolled in the program have around-the-clock access to the course materials and 24 months in which to complete the coursework and pass the capstone examination.

A total of 2.2 continuing education units (CEUs) may be earned by completing the four SEI eLearning components. CEUs may be accepted for many different types of professional certifications.

To learn more about the CERT Applied Data Science for Cybersecurity Professional Certificate, visit www.sei.cmu.edu /go/certapplieddatascience .

About the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute

Always focused on the future, the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) advances software as a strategic advantage for national security. We lead research and direct transition of software engineering, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence technologies at the intersection of academia, industry, and government. We serve the nation as a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and are based at Carnegie Mellon University, a global research university annually rated among the best for its programs in computer science and engineering. For more information, visit the SEI website at http://www.sei.cmu.edu .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute (SEI)