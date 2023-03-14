Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, Announces the Launch of the FlySafe Program, powered by AirHub®, in Partnership With Airspace Link

DETROIT, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sheboygan County Planning & Conservation Office is proud to announce the launch of the FlySafe Program, powered by AirHub®, aimed at safely integrating drones into the community. With the increasing popularity and accessibility of drones, the County recognizes the need to ensure they are used responsibly and in accordance with regulations.

The FlySafe Program enables Sheboygan County residents and visitors to quickly understand FAA drone rules, local advisories, ground risk hazards, and additional information to help them plan safer and compliant flights when operating in the region. Pilots can access FlySafe via the Drone Operations page on the County Planning and Conservation Department page under Programs/Assocations (https://www.sheboygancounty.com/departments/departments-f-q/planning-and-conservation/programs-associations/drone-operations).

The FlySafe Program is critical in establishing two-way communication between drone pilots and their communities to ensure operations are in harmony with the community providing near-instant authorizations when operating in controlled airspace.

Sheboygan County is committed to promoting innovation and technology while maintaining public safety. Launching the FlySafe Program is a step in the right direction toward achieving that goal.

"We are excited to launch the FlySafe Program and see the positive impact that drones can have on our community," said Keith Abler, Chairman of the Planning, Resources, Agriculture & Extension Committee. "By working together, we can ensure the safe and responsible integration of drones into our daily lives" he also went on to add.

Sheboygan County is a great place to live, work, and play. From breathtaking views of Lake Michigan with two miles of sandy beaches to world-class sailing and golfing, and premier charter fishing, this coastal community has much to offer including consistently being ranked as one of the safest metro areas in the country. The County is also consistently ranked as one of the top five counties in the U.S. where the manufacturing industry is thriving, Sheboygan County's diverse economy provides a unique opportunity for drones to add value in a variety of use cases.

"Drones increasingly provide value across use cases like infrastructure inspection and just-in-time parts delivery, making jobs safer and more efficient. At the same time, the use of drones is becoming increasingly popular amongst hobbyists and tourists. Implementing the FlySafe Program in Sheboygan County is a great first step toward implementing the necessary infrastructure and platforms to ensure drone operations are safe and in harmony with the community," says Michael Healander, Co-Founder and CEO of Airspace Link.

To learn more about the FlySafe Program or where you can safely and compliantly operate your drone in Sheboygan County, please visit the Planning & Conservation Department page on the County website.

ABOUT AIRSPACE LINK

Airspace Link's vision is to create a world where the safe integration of drones fuels human progress, advancing social equity, the environment, and the economy. Founded in Detroit in 2018 by CEO Michael Healander, Airspace Link is one of the few FAA Approved UAS Service Suppliers of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). Airspace Link's cloud-based platform, built on top of Esri GIS technology, provides the digital infrastructure required to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in communities at scale, supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturers, package delivery, and air taxi deployment in the future. Visit https://airspacelink.com/ to learn more.

ABOUT SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

Sheboygan County is a great place to call home. Consistently ranked one of the safest communities, the best place to raise a family, and the most equitable community while maintaining one of the lowest poverty ratings in the country. Blessed with tremendous recreational assets, our Lake Michigan shoreline boasts a US Olympic Sailing Training Center, phenomenal charter fishing, and beautiful beaches. Sheboygan County is known worldwide as the Malibu of the Midwest and the Freshwater Surfing Capital of the World. In addition, our world-class golf courses have hosted the Ryder Cup, PGA Championships, and the Women's US Open. But it is not just our courses and beaches that make Sheboygan County an outdoor enthusiast's dream. Further inland, the Kettle Moraine terrain provides excellent hiking, mountain biking, and camping. There are also a variety of lakes for recreation and fishing and the famous Road America race track. In addition, many world-class employers call the county home. Though the county only has about two percent of the State's population, the area has witnessed the second fastest growth rate of GDP in the state in recent years. Sheboygan County offers the perfect balance of work and play and is why so many choose to call it, home.

