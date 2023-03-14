Syndio Launches New Product Focused on Making Promotions Equitable & Explainable

OppEQ Promotions helps companies analyze promotions, uncover inequities, and drive accountability for providing equal access to opportunities

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Equal Pay Day shines a spotlight on pay inequities due to gender, race, and ethnicity. The pay gap, however, is rooted in a problem that goes far beyond just pay: opportunity inequity. Without equal access to opportunities to advance to higher-level, higher-paying jobs, the pay gap is exacerbated. To close the pay gap – and make Equal Pay Day January 1 for everyone – organizations need to look inward and hold leaders accountable to provide equal opportunities for women and employees of color to advance.

Syndio (PRNewswire)

Today, Syndio, the world's leading workplace equity analytics platform, is expanding its groundbreaking OppEQ™ product with Promotions, a new solution that helps companies analyze and address the leading cause of pay gaps: disparities in promotion rates across gender, race, and ethnicity.

"The way leaders can meet their representation goals and begin to close the pay gap is by getting clear on how people move throughout the organization," said Maria Colacurcio, Syndio CEO. "Companies won't solve the gap in one year, or even five years. The important thing is to analyze it and create a plan to attack it. OppEQ Promotions helps organizations identify and prevent personal and systemic bias, and hold leaders accountable to ensure promotions occur without bias. This is opportunity equity, and alongside pay equity, it is the next step needed to build equitable workplaces that attract, engage, and retain employees. It's also the way leaders are going to jumpstart real change around the pay gap and make Equal Pay Day January 1 for everyone."

OppEQ Promotions is the newest addition to OppEQ, which helps companies measure opportunity gaps and zero in on their biggest opportunities to improve. With OppEQ, companies can build equity into everything they do, from bringing in the best talent to assessing, promoting, and retaining them fairly. The platform analyzes disparities at all levels while controlling for eligibility, performance, and other relevant factors.

"In today's fast-paced environment, technology plays a pivotal role in helping employers understand, respond, and adapt to the demands of the workforce," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Being able to visualize and act on board-level topics like pay and opportunity equity isn't just good for the workforce – it's good for the business as well."

OppEQ is part of Syndio's holistic Workplace Equity Platform, which helps leaders attract, retain, reward, and promote the best talent without bias. By embedding all aspects of workplace equity – equitable pay, fair starting salaries, and equitable opportunity – into their people strategy, organizations prove that they value employees, which builds trust, increases employee engagement and retention, and improves business outcomes.

To learn more about OppEQ, or Syndio's Workplace Equity Platform visit: https://synd.io/platform

About Syndio

Syndio provides technology and expert guidance that helps companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity. More than 260 companies, including 30% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, rely on Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps, mitigate legal risk, and turn DE&I goals into tangible results. Together, we are showing the world how to build resilient, open workplaces by ensuring every employee is valued for who they are and what they contribute to their company's success.

Media Relations Contact:

Lauren Riefflin

425.829.0516

lauren@kingstonmarketing.group

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syndio