Arkadium Announces CEO Transition

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkadium, the leader in games developed exclusively for the grown-up audience, announced today that Jessica Rovello has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairwoman and named President and Co-Founder Kenny Rosenblatt as its new CEO. Ms. Rovello served as the company's CEO for 7 years, presiding over a period of great transition and growth for the organization.

During her tenure in the role, Arkadium's revenue and profits grew steadily year over year; the company earned numerous best workplace awards, was named a Forbes Small Giant, and was featured on the cover of Inc Magazine. Rovello also presided over a buyback of the company's shares from its VC investors and led the company's transition out of Russia.

"The most selfless act an entrepreneur can make is to intentionally leave the company they founded in order to give others opportunities to grow," said Kenny Rosenblatt. "Jess led us through two wars, a pandemic, and upheaval in our industry, and still leaves Arkadium in the strongest position it has ever been in, both financially and strategically. The leadership team, along with the systems and processes she put in place, will help Arkadium to flourish for years, if not decades, to come."

"I'm so honored to have worked with Arkadians from all over the world for these past 20+ years, first as its Co-Founder and then as CEO. Working for any company, but particularly a games company should be FUN. Despite all of the challenges the world tossed at us, I had a great time," stated Rovello, "and I could not be more excited to watch Kenny, the executive team, and the whole organization reach great new heights as it embarks on this next chapter."

Rovello and Rosenblatt co-founded Arkadium in 2001 when both were 26 years old. The duo, who are married with three children, are a true anomaly in the games industry - which is known for its stressful work environments, hit-driven business models, and male dominated-work cultures. "I can count on one hand the number of female CEOs who founded a gaming company, grew it to more than $100 Million in enterprise value, generated tremendous profits, and made it last for more than 20 years. Jess is truly a one-in-a-billion entrepreneur," said Rosenblatt.

This will be Kenny's second run as CEO of Arkadium. Rosenblatt held the role from 2001 to 2015. Moving forward, Arkadium will continue to focus on the grown-up gamer and develop games that retain and delight their unique audience.

About Arkadium

For 20 years, Arkadium has been the ultimate creator of games designed for grown-up players. Arkadium has developed dozens of hit titles enjoyed by millions worldwide. Its games can be found on its own top-ranked game site Arkadium.com as well as on iOS, Android, and websites of world's biggest publishers and brands – including USA Today, AARP, The Washington Post, and MSN. Headquartered in New York City with an additional game studio in Portugal, Arkadium is a privately held business owned and led by co-founding husband-and-wife team Kenny Rosenblatt and Jessica Rovello. It has consistently ranked as a "Best Place to Work" by Inc. Magazine, Ad Age, Crain's New York, and more. To learn more, visit arkadium.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

