KNAACK® Sponsors the SBD World's Strongest Man Competition For Third Consecutive Year

KNAACK Campaign Celebrates Strength and Hard Work Through Brand Alignment of World's Strongest Man; Custom Event Features KNAACK Products that Showcase Strength and Durability

ITASCA, Ill., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KNAACK®, the trusted leader in tool storage and security, announced today that the company will partner with World's Strongest Man (WSM) for the third year in a row. The partnership builds upon the brand's focus to celebrate hard working professionals and world class athletes that push themselves to be stronger than strong.

"We are thrilled to announce year three of our partnership with World's Strongest Man and the opportunity to use our durable products in the 2023 finals", said Stacy Gardella, Head of Global Marketing Technology and Operations at WernerCo. "We are always looking for ways to support initiatives that align with like-minded companies and audiences. We believe this collaboration will allow us to showcase our support for those individuals who strive for strength, while providing our brand additional reach and exposure."

The SBD WSM competition showcases the best athletes in their field. Contestants test both physical and mental strength to power through a series of intense challenges, including lifting, throwing and carrying heavy objects in twelve events across four days. Thirty top athletes from around the world will gather to test core skills of strength, mental-fortitude and stamina. The 2023 events will include a series of challenges, from 300 lb. stone throws to a vehicle pull to 1,000 lb. deadlifts. No easy feat, even for the strongest athletes. Previous years' competitions demonstrated contestants going head-to-head in the 772 pound (350 kg) KNAACK Deadlift for total reps within a time limit of one minute as well as the KNAACK medley event of the Yoke Walk with the DataVault, a professional job box for those needing data connectivity on the worksite.

2023 National Campaign and WSM Event Details

This years' highly-anticipated event will be held in April in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Four days of grueling and strength-induced competitions will result in the crowning of the next World's Strongest Man. The KNAACK Deadlift will be a key part of the events on Saturday, April 22, 2023 to test the number of repetitions that an athlete is able to finish in a specific time period.

The SBD World's Strongest Man events will air on CBS and CBS Sports Network from May through September, which will feature the much anticipated KNAACK Deadlift in the Finals. The events will also air internationally around the world, including Channel 5 in the UK.

In addition to television exposure, KNAACK will partner with World's Strongest Man and this year's athletes to vote on the Tools of a Strongman Award recipient. This first annual presentation will recognize the hardest working athlete in this year's competition voted by his peers. Follow the excitement and get involved with #toolsofastrongman and #CantCrackKNAACK

To learn more about the SBD World's Strongest Man, visit theworldsstrongestman.com. For more information about KNAACK jobsite storage products, visit knaack.com.

ABOUT KNAACK®

KNAACK, a WernerCo Professional brand, is the industry leader of jobsite storage equipment, including storage chests, field stations, rolling work benches and hand tool boxes. KNAACK products are designed and built to the highest standard. Well beyond traditional tool storage and security, KNAACK innovation takes jobsite protection to the next level. KNAACK products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO PROFESSIONAL BRANDS

WernerCo Professional Brands is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry-leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com .

