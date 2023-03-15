Paramount Unites Brands for Launch of First Global Comprehensive E-Commerce Platform, Paramount Shop

Paramount Shop Debuts with Expansive Range of Product Offerings from Across Paramount Brands, Including CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures & More

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global today unveiled Paramount Shop ( ParamountShop.com ), its first global direct-to-consumer e-commerce site with products spanning the company's portfolio of current hits to beloved classics from the company's free-to-air, cable, theatrical films and streaming platforms.

The platform will feature a broad array of products representing more than 125 brands and characters totaling over 7,000 items and more than 50,000 unique products from Paramount brands including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Paramount Pictures, SHOWTIME® and more. Fans visiting the Paramount Shop will be able to engage with the characters and content they love including Baby Shark, Beavis and Butt-Head, Billions, Blue's Clues, Clueless, Coming to America, CSI, Daria, Dexter, Drunk History, Grease, iCarly, Jersey Shore, Mean Girls, PAW Patrol, Scream, Soul Train, SpongeBob SquarePants, South Park, Star Trek, Survivor, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Godfather, Top Gun, Twin Peaks, Wolf Pack, Workaholics, Yellowjackets, and Yellowstone, among many more.

"Paramount Shop plays a key role in Paramount's multi-platform ecosystem as a new touchpoint for consumers to discover products reflecting the company's popular content and culture-defining brands," said Pam Kaufman, President and CEO International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "It is so exciting to have a site that provides a seamless and engaging consumer experience that allows fans to shop across our portfolio of brands."

Paramount Shop provides an easy and thoughtful customer interface, while offering an elevated and dynamic shopping experience with cinematic photography and a sleek design. Fans on the site will also have a seamless opportunity to engage with Paramount+. Items available for purchase will span categories including apparel, accessories, collectibles, costumes, home, party goods, publishing, and toys, exclusive and memorabilia as well as unique co-brands. Products and collections will be updated as the platform continues to rollout authentic collaborations inspired by the brands, characters and franchises that fans love.

From launch, the site has the ability to ship worldwide. Additionally, there will be localized experiences in the US, Canada, UK and Germany with plans to expand over the course of the year.

Fans can shop now at ParamountShop.com.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com .

SOURCE Paramount Global