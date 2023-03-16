BRANDED Chooses Stord as its Fulfillment Partner to Bring Greater Supply Chain Efficiency to its Network of Brands

By partnering with Stord, BRANDED unlocks greater supply chain efficiencies for its portfolio of brands and delivers on consumer expectations.

ATLANTA, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRANDED Group , the leading operator of global digital-first consumer brands, today announced its partnership with Stord , the Cloud Supply Chain leader, to unlock faster and more efficient logistics for its portfolio of brands while exceeding customer delivery expectations.

BRANDED acquires and works with top-performing businesses to transform them into global consumer brands and, since launching in 2020, is known for identifying brands with potential for rapid expansion and forward-thinking ideas. BRANDED provides resources, capital, and expertise to support its leading brands including Puracy, Key Nutrients, OTOTO, Viking Revolution, and Fullstar with many others that are extremely successful in the e-commerce space.

As BRANDED continues to add new brands to its community of challenger brands, logistics opportunities multiply, with streamlining each brand's supply chain becoming a top priority for finding greater efficiencies. With this daunting task, BRANDED has turned to Stord to be its single supply chain partner managing fulfillment for all sales channels across North America.

Rather than managing multiple supply chain partners for each individual brand, BRANDED can lean on Stord for quick, reliable delivery via Stord's best-in-class logistics services and its integrated Stord One Commerce technology used to connect, orchestrate, and optimize all disparate elements of BRANDED's entire supply chain.

"At BRANDED, we pride ourselves in creating brands that consumers love, but that means delivering not just the product. It means creating an exceptional customer experience, at a cost that is efficient for the business, and at scale for the companies in our portfolio," said Pierre Poignant, co-founder and CEO of BRANDED. "Stord is a true partner in delivering on customer expectations and providing greater visibility into the entire supply chain across our brands."

"It's critical for BRANDED to achieve an efficient and scalable supply chain for its suite of brands while still delivering an exceptional customer experience. And as its growth continues, this will only become more important," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "The BRANDED team has proven expertise in e-commerce and retail, and we're proud they've chosen us as its supply chain partner to exceed consumer expectations."

This year, Stord has significantly expanded its physical offerings, including additional port-to-porch logistics capabilities , temperature-controlled logistics in collaboration with Fresh Del Monte, and increased network capacity . It has also introduced new technology offerings, including Stord Parce l , a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution with advanced modeling to automatically choose the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level that meets the expected delivery date for all packages, and Stord One Commerce software that helps brands connect, orchestrate, and optimize their entire supply chains. To learn more about Stord's Cloud Supply Chain approach, visit stord.com .

About BRANDED Group

BRANDED Group is a leading global operator of digital-first consumer brands that partners with top performing e-commerce entrepreneurs and businesses to grow them into global consumer brands. BRANDED empowers small online brands by leveraging the BRANDED technology core, industry expertise and by scaling them to reach a global audience. Through its family of brands in key consumer categories, BRANDED delivers compelling consumer products that are practical, stylish, affordable, and provide value to consumers worldwide. Founded in 2020, BRANDED is headquartered in New York and Paris.

About Stord

Stord is the leading Cloud Supply Chain provider enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics—including warehousing, freight, and fulfillment—in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like REDCON1, goodr, TruConnect, American Giant, Native, Tula, Advance Auto Parts, Thrasio, and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility, and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics.

