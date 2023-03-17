5x-Blues Music Award-Winner MIKE ZITO and 2x-Blues Music Award-Winner ALBERT CASTIGLIA had their most recent individual albums BOTH hit #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Zito and Castiglia bring their band BLOOD BROTHERS to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Saturday April 8 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets for MIKE ZITO & ALBERT CASTIGLIA at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 5x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter MIKE ZITO and 2x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter ALBERT CASTIGLIA on Saturday April 8 at 7:30 P.M. Both Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia are celebrating the phenomenal success of their most recent albums: Zito's double live set, Blues for the Southside (2021), debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart while Castiglia's latest album, I Got Love (2022), peaked at #1. With both artists on the Gulf Coast Records label, it only made sense to join forces and give the fans what they've long been clamoring for: "Blood Brothers."

Award-Winning Blues Rock Guitarists, Singers & Songwriters MIKE ZITO and ALBERT CASTIGLIA perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday April 8 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"Mike and Albert have a special chemistry together when they plug in and play that few have." ( JOE BONAMASSA )

"When you listen to 'Resurrection' you will understand why Mike Zito recently won a Blues Music Award for Best Blues Rock Artist."

— BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE (2021 Album Review 'Resurrection')

"Mike Zito Unleashes Ferocious Guitar Attack on Live Set 'Blues for the Southside'"

— GLIDE MAGAZINE (2022 Album Review 'Blues for the Southside')

"Castiglia does what he does best here – play damn good music...this is Albert Castiglia doing what he loves to do and doing what no one else can."

— BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE (2022 Album Review 'I Got Love')

MIKE ZITO is one of the most lauded artists in the contemporary blues arena today. Zito has won 4 Blues Music Awards in recent years: 2018 & 2021 "Blues Rock Artist of the Year"; 2021 "Blues Rock Album of the Year" (Mike Zito and Friends – Rock 'n' Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry); and the 2022 "Blues Rock Album of the Year" (Resurrection). Zito has 11 Blues Music Award Nominations and 7 of them have been for "Blues Rock Album of the Year."

ALBERT CASTIGLIA won the 2020 Blues Music Award for "Blues Rock Album of the Year" (Masterpiece) and the 2022 Blues Music Award for "Blues Rock Artist of the Year". Castiglia was also Nominated for the 2020 "Blues Rock Artist of the Year" at the Blues Music Awards.

Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia are true "Blood Brothers" in life and in the music they create both individually and collectively. They are joining forces in a collaborative effort of songwriting and performances to create a total listening experience greater than the sum of its parts. "Mike and Albert have a special chemistry together when they plug in and play that few have. They finish each other's sentences musically," says Award-Winning Legendary Blues Guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

This is an exciting show at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club where Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia will be onstage performing together for the entire performance, so fans can enjoy the amazing chemistry and creativity that these two musicians share with each other – and with the audience. In addition to their own Blues, Rock and Roots individual tunes, the set will feature a number of the songs from their new 'Blood Brothers' album.

Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia release their album 'Blood Brothers' in March 2023, produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith and recorded at Dockside Studio in Maurice, Louisiana. In support of the new 'Blood Brothers' album they will bring together their two powerhouse bands for their tour, featuring Matt Johnson on Drums; Ephraim Lowell on Drums; Doug Byrkit on Bass; and Lewis Stephens on Piano/Organ.

MIKE ZITO & ALBERT CASTIGLIA Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows included 5 NEA Jazz Masters, 31 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 25 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 200+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for MIKE ZITO & ALBERT CASTIGLIA at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday April 8 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

