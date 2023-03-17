The World's First Electric Rearview Mirror For Motorcycle Vision 180, The Smartest Helmet Dashcam Kit With Mounted HUD

HUD AR Technology Brings the View Behind to Your Eyes, While Real-time Navigation Improves Safety and Convenience for Riders Worldwide

TAIPEI, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riders worldwide increasingly favor motorcycle dashcams with both front and back cameras powered by AR (Augmented Reality) to ensure a safe ride. CREACT's Vision 180 Motorcycle Helmet Dashcam Kit with HUD (Head-Up-Display) Technology installed inside the helmet with three switchable functions—navigation, front mirror, and rear mirror. It acts as an AR rear mirror to substantially enhance safety during a motorcycle ride. HUD displays navigational information right before you, so you don't have to look down at phone screens. It is both intuitive and easy to use.

Vision 180 is the world's first easily installable motorcycle dashcam with dual-lens AR real-time navigation, rear screen and driving recorder. The primary unit has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing users to review recordings straight from their mobile phones and pair the mobile phone's audio system with Bluetooth to take calls or listen to the music while riding. The Sony CMOS sensors remedied the challenges of dimming nighttime lighting and hazy vision brought on by rainy weather. The front and rear wide-angle lenses have 120 degrees of view capacity. Vision 180 can better grasp the overall road situation with its 120-degrees view capacity lens, and tilted 15 degrees rear lens.

Unlike many dashcam products, Vision 180 is compatible with most full or ¾ hood motorcycle helmets without drilling or pulling wires. It can be conveniently implemented or removed with a snap holder or GoPro accessories instead of Velcro straps, making it safer and less likely to fall off. CREACT's exclusively-designed rotating shaft can be adjusted according to personal riding habits. Rechargeable batteries with a 3.5-hour lifespan per single charge relieve any concerns about running out of electronic power while riding. The smaller 2nd-generation HUD, and the soft lens screen material (non-glass silica gel) makes the screen endurable against cracking, washing, and pinching, thus improving user safety.

CREACT was awarded the Taipei City Entrepreneurship Incentives and has achieved a 1080% fundraising size. It enrolled in the CES 2021, the largest consumer electronics exhibition in the world, with its breakthrough technology. Vision 180 products have also obtained Taiwan NCC, Japan TELEC, PSE, UN38.3, and other certifications.

Creact Technology Inc.

Yojun Hao

yojun@creact.com.tw

+886-2-27555280

View original content:

SOURCE Creact Technology Inc.