Atlanta Journal-Constitution names Sharecare a winner of the Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2023 Award

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it has been honored with a Top Workplaces 2023 Award by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Earning this award for the second consecutive year, Sharecare is distinguished among 175 companies that excel in training, benefits, and leadership in the 17-county metro Atlanta region.

Headquartered in Atlanta with a global workforce of more than 3,000 employees, Sharecare's award-winning digital health offerings are trusted by the nation's largest employers, health plans, and government organizations. The Top Workplaces recognition signals the value of Sharecare's digital-first ecosystem among its own employee population.

"One of Sharecare's most valuable employee benefits is our own flagship virtual care platform, which empowers people to manage all aspects of their health, with evidence-based solutions ranging from mental health and chronic disease management to in-home care and even financial well-being," said Colin Daniel, chief administrative officer at Sharecare. "As proud as we are to offer our digital health platform to improve outcomes for our more than 12 million members, we are delighted that our comprehensive, data-driven approach is making a measured difference in the lives of our own employees and their families, and are likewise grateful for the culture of care that we have built together."

Now in its 13th year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's annual list of metro Atlanta's best places to work is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

