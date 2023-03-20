Boka Announces Brick & Mortar Partnership With Ulta Beauty

The Innovative Oral Care Brand Brings Nano-Hydroxyapatite Formula To Guests Nationwide

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boka , the personal care brand on a mission to deliver innovative oral care backed by modern science and nature, is proud to announce its first large-scale, brick-and-mortar exclusive partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Boka debuted three of its best-selling products, as well as a travel-sized exclusive, in 800 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and on Ulta.com.

Boka is the first oral care brand sold at Ulta Beauty containing its pioneer ingredient, Nano-Hydroxyapatite (n-HA). Nano-Hydroxyapatite (n-Ha), the main active ingredient in Boka toothpaste, is the primary mineral that makes up tooth enamel and was originally developed by NASA to aid astronauts in zero gravity environments to prevent loss of bone and degradation of teeth. Boka's formula is naturally restorative and helpful in reducing sensitivity.

The four products now available at Ulta Beauty include:

Ela Mint Toothpaste ($12) : Ela Mint is unlike any other toothpaste by design. It trades fluoride for nano-hydroxyapatite (n-Ha), a modern evolution in medicine and dentistry. Ela Mint is unlike any other toothpaste by design. It trades fluoride for nano-hydroxyapatite (n-Ha), a modern evolution in medicine and dentistry.

Coco Ginger Toothpaste ($12): Coco Ginger has a subtle coconut flavor paired with ginger with notes of chamomile flower. This is an extension of the first natural paste powered by modern science. Coco Ginger has a subtle coconut flavor paired with ginger with notes of chamomile flower. This is an extension of the first natural paste powered by modern science.

2-Pack Travel Size Ela Mint + Coco Ginger ( $10 – Only at Ulta Beauty): This travel pack includes Boka's signature toothpastes, Ela Mint and Coco Ginger. This travel pack includes Boka's signature toothpastes,and

Boka Brush ($75): The Boka Brush 2.0 features a designer-driven form, stainless-steel accents, activated charcoal bristles and a magnetic charging base. The brush uses a sonic, soft brush to deliver a gentle yet effective clean, vibrating at 30,000 per minute and the first-of-its-kind charcoal bristles help limit bacterial growth leading to healthier teeth and gums. The Boka Brush 2.0 features a designer-driven form, stainless-steel accents, activated charcoal bristles and a magnetic charging base. The brush uses a sonic, soft brush to deliver a gentle yet effective clean, vibrating at 30,000 per minute and the first-of-its-kind charcoal bristles help limit bacterial growth leading to healthier teeth and gums.

"We are thrilled to launch Boka in Ulta Beauty, our first-ever brick-and-mortar retail partner," said Nisha Karna, Director of Brand at Boka. "As Ulta Beauty evolves its wellness offerings and further democratizes prestige beauty for so many customers across the United States, it is the perfect time for Boka's retail debut. Our unique blend of science, beauty and wellness is ripe for discovery with Ulta Beauty guests and we're sure they're going to upgrade their oral care routine for good once they've tried it."

In 2022, Boka was acquired by Heyday, a next generation CPG company that acquires, builds and grows consumer-first, digitally native brands. Since acquisition, Boka has seen 130% growth and is projected to grow 2x in 2023 alone. Growth is fueled by the brand's rapid consumer adoption, continued loyalty, strong social presence and its dental wholesale business. Its best selling Ela Mint Toothpaste earned the #1 Toothpaste spot on Amazon in 2022 and has organically gone viral multiple times on TikTok resulting in sellouts. This year, Boka will be introducing revolutionary innovations that continue to utilize its hero ingredient, n-HA, and deliver natural alternatives to round out consumers' oral care regimens.

To learn more about Boka and its offerings, please visit www.boka.com and follow along on social media @boka .

About Boka:

Founded in 2015, Boka's oral care products are made with high-quality materials that are proven to deliver a comfortable, effective cleaning at a competitive price point. Boka's products are powered by Nature + n-Ha (nano-hydroxyapatite), a modern evolution in medicine and dentistry (the mineral makes up the primary foundation of teeth and bones — that's why it's so restorative). All Boka products are non-toxic, fluoride-free, paraben-free, SLS-free, free of artificial flavoring and endocrine disruptors, and are powered by n-HA.

About Heyday

Heyday is a platform for digital brand creation. Heyday pioneers a marketplace-first approach to building the next-generation consumer product company. They acquire and incubate marketplace-native brands that consumers love through innovative partnerships with eCommerce entrepreneurs. Once a part of the Heyday platform, brands tap into technology, data, and capital custom-built to drive exponential revenue and profit growth. Heyday's marketplace-native approach to digital brand building is unlocking the overlooked potential in the $2.7 trillion global marketplace economy. Heyday has over 200 global employees with deep eCommerce expertise and has raised over $800 million from visionary investors such as The Raine Group, Premji Invest, Victory Park Capital, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures. For more information, visit www.heyday.co.

