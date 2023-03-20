CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS' GENERAL COUNSEL ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Rick Dykhouse to Continue to Serve as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary until a Successor is Appointed

STAMFORD, Conn., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that Rick Dykhouse plans to retire as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary after 17 years with Charter. Mr. Dykhouse will continue to serve as Charter's General Counsel through the Company's search for his successor. Following that appointment, Mr. Dykhouse will remain as Executive Counsel to support the transition reporting to Chris Winfrey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Rick has played a significant role in Charter's transformation and growth story – including its reorganization in 2009, the acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, and the largest-ever integration of cable companies," said Mr. Winfrey. "I am grateful for Rick's leadership, advice and sound judgment over the years and pleased that he will continue to assist us throughout the transition to his successor."

Mr. Dykhouse joined Charter in May 2006 as Vice President, Senior Counsel and led the corporate and the securities law team through the period leading up to and following Charter's successful restructuring. In 2009, he became Vice President and Corporate Secretary and was later appointed General Counsel of Charter in 2011 and Executive Vice President in 2013.

"It has been an honor to lead Charter's legal department in what has been an amazing transformation of Charter over my years of service," said Mr. Dykhouse. "While my legal career has been a rewarding journey, I am looking forward to investing more of my time and energy in the philanthropic work my wife and I have enjoyed and devoting more time to my family."

