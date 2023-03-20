THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA CELEBRATES THE 10th ANNIVERSARY OF THE SERIES DEBUT OF 'THE AMERICANS'

Latest Event in PaleyLive Series Features Reunion of 'The Americans' Cast and Creative Team including stars Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, and Noah Emmerich; and Co-Showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned cultural institution, The Paley Center for Media, will reunite the stars of the FX series, The Americans, in honor of the 10th Anniversary of the show's debut in January 2013. The FX original series, now streaming on Hulu, is widely acclaimed as one of the defining series of the 21st century.

On Wednesday, April 12 at 7pm ET, The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan will show highlights from the series and hold a moderated conversation with the stars and creative team, to explore the emotional journey of its complex characters and why the series remains so relevant today.

Panelists for the conversation include:

Keri Russell (" Elizabeth Jennings ")

Matthew Rhys (" Philip Jennings ")

Noah Emmerich (" Stan Beeman ")

Joe Weisberg (Co-Showrunner)

Joel Fields (Co-Showrunner)

"As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Americans, we are reminded of the incredible talent and storytelling that made this show a true standout in the television landscape," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. "The Americans has captivated audiences and critics alike, cementing its place as one of the most beloved dramas of the past decade, and we are excited to continue to bring audiences groundbreaking television that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and entertainment."

Set in the 1980s during the Cold War, The Americans follows the story of Elizabeth (Russell) and Philip Jennings (Rhys), two Soviet KGB intelligence officers posing as an American married couple in Washington, D.C. The series explores their personal and professional lives, as well as their interactions with the Jennings' neighbor Stan Beeman (Emmerich), an FBI agent working in counterintelligence. The critically-acclaimed series won several awards and accolades over its run, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama, two Peabody Awards and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for Matthew Rhys.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, The Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, The Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

