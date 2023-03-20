Takis® Says "Cheese" With Introduction of Takis® Intense Nacho Line

Brand ushers in new era of intensity with non-spicy cheesy flavor and partnership with 2x-GRAMMY nominated world-renowned DJ Steve Aoki

COPPELL, Texas, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis®, the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, today announced the introduction of Takis® Intense Nacho, the brand's first non-spicy salty snack offering, alongside a seriously intense partnership with 2x-GRAMMY nominated world-renowned artist, DJ and producer Steve Aoki.

We crafted the ultimate recipe for an equally-daring snack that captures our classic intensity with none of the spice.

By teaming up with none other than the international superstar, the brand will take this iconic partnership to the max, working with Aoki to release a special hard-hitting track to the public. Takis® also plans to amplify the serious intensity of the campaign across digital platforms with online videos, audio spots and more to make a huge splash.

"It's difficult to describe the exhilaration I feel before stepping on stage to perform, but the intensity of flavors in each bite of Takis® snacks is a very close comparison," said Steve Aoki. "I'm all about keeping the energy high before, during, and after my shows, so always keeping a stash of the new Takis® Intense Nacho flavor on hand is a no-brainer."

Bursting with extremely cheesy flavor, Takis® Intense Nacho gives consumers the ultimate snacking experience in several forms, including Takis® Pop!, Takis® Rolled Chips and Takis® Waves varieties. Each amazingly crunchy bite is jam-packed with the classic, mouth-watering Takis® intensity that consumers have grown to know and love, without the famous heat.

Starting this week, consumers across the country can stock up on Takis® Intense Nacho, which is available in different sizes between 2.5 oz. and 9.9 oz. in local stores at a suggested retail price of $2.19 and up to $4.49.

"At Takis®, we're all about giving our fans what they want, so we set out to craft the ultimate recipe for an equally-daring snack that captures all of our classic intensity with none of the spice – a flavor that will surely 'WOW' your tastebuds," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Marketing Director for Takis. "With our new Intense Nacho line, we're introducing our first-ever, non-spicy variety and ensuring that all Takis® fans can find the snack of their dreams when perusing the snack aisle."

As part of its continued partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, all Takis® Intense Nacho packaging will be recyclable via TerraCycle. To get started, make an account on TerraCycle.com, sign-up for the Takis® Snacks Free Recycling Program, and mail in your Takis® packaging with the prepaid shipping label provided — collectors can even earn donations for schools and nonprofits in the process. Click here

For more information about Takis® Intense Nacho and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit Takis.us.

About Takis ®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! and Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

ABOUT STEVE AOKI:

Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT futurist and Dim Mak Records founder as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." A Guinness World Record holder for the "Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year," Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival.

As a globally successful cross-genre solo artist, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee, on top of having released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles, and over ten Top 10 radio records. After unveiling four Neon Future albums, Aoki recently released HiROQUEST: Genesis, featuring collaborations with Taking Back Sunday, Mod Sun, Kane Brown and more.

Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise (2019). In 2012, he also founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION to support organizations in brain science and its research. His influential record label Dim Mak, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, is known for being a launching pad for the careers of prominent acts like Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots, The Kills, Zedd and Diplo. Most recently, Aoki created the A0K1VERSE, an NFT membership community, powered by the Passport, that welcomes his fans to both virtual and real-world experiences. Aoki is also executive producer for "American Hiro," a series in development with FX Networks directed by Jon M. Chu, chronicling the life of his father, Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki, the legendary entrepreneur and daredevil businessman who created the Benihana empire. In whatever space Steve Aoki enters, the multi-hyphenate innovator continues to set trends and inspire creativity on a global level.

