WEMIX Introduces WEMIX PLAY 3.0

WEMIX has officially launched WEMIX PLAY 3.0, the all-new version of the gaming platform of WEMIX PLAY.

WEMIX PLAY transforms a well-made game into an excellent blockchain game by integrating 4 elements of a system, impeccably built for blockchain games. They are the Tokenomics, optimized for exceptional games developed by developer's long, hard dedication and vision, the GameFi, a game-dedicated decentralized financial service, the Marketplace, where game NFTs are traded, and the Community that embraces everyone from creators who lead the game community to fans, users, and token investors.

In an era where a game evolves into a metaverse for people to enjoy their everyday activities, the blockchain game platform of WEMIX PLAY is ready to have a blast with you who have shown endless love and support.

Come and enjoy various games and blockchain services in the renewed WEMIX PLAY 3.0.

Website's Overall Update

Game-centered design and visuals are applied to provide a more immersive game experience.

New Features and Upgrades

1. HOME

HOME menu shows the service's overall summary with more in-depth game-related information.

2. Games

Games menu provides information about onboarding and upcoming games.

NEWS & EVENTS menu has been added to provide each game's updates and events.

New chart displays the trend of concurrent onboarding game users and game tokens.

Ratings and review features have been added to facilitate communications among users.

3. Tokens

WEMIX PLAY users are enabled to monitor liquidity trends of tokens in service with the new token chart.

You can check information on All Tokens, and My Tokens' list when connecting to your PLAY Wallet.

4. GameFi

DEX, Borrow sections have been added to the 5 existing services (Staking, Reflect, Swap, Pool, Bridge).

With the order book-based DEX, you can check the token prices and buy/sell tokens at a preferred price.

With the borrow service, you can borrow other digital assets by utilizing your deposited digital asset as a collateral.

5. Community

PAPYRUS, a community platform for token/NFT holders, will be launched soon.

With the creator-based Fan Token menu, creators will be able to check donations in real-time, and donations will be displayed during streaming.

6. My Page

It provides the digital assets list and transaction history of a PLAY Wallet connected to WEMIX PLAY. — My Page will help you manage your digital assets in a more personalized and optimized way.

7. Others

WEMIX PLAY is preparing to provide more enhanced services, such as DEX, NFT Market, Game Staking, etc.

Game Staking service will be available so that users can stake game tokens acquired through game plays to increase liquidity and receive rewards.

* Some services will be available through upcoming updates.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services including WEMIX PLAY, the world's largest blockchain gaming platform. WEMIX is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

