Phoenix New Media Announces Change of Chief Executive Officer

BEIJING, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media," "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that Mr. Yusheng Sun has replaced Mr. Shuang Liu as the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO").

Mr. Shuang Liu resigned from his position as the CEO and a member of the board of directors of the Company for personal reasons on March 25, 2023.

The Board of Directors of the Company would like to express their sincere appreciation to Mr. Shuang Liu for his significant contributions to the development of the Company during his tenure, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading applications and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

