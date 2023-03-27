Announcing a Proposed Settlement Involving Record Holders and Beneficial Owners of Uniti Group Inc. Common Stock

BALTIMORE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

JOZSEF MAYER, et al.,

Plaintiffs,

v.

KENNETH A. GUNDERMAN, et al.,

Defendants. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR BALTIMORE CITY, PART 23

Case No. 24-C-21-003488

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL RECORD HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE COMMON STOCK OF UNITI GROUP INC. ("UNITI" OR THE "COMPANY") AS OF MARCH 3, 2023.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the Baltimore City Circuit Court (the "Court"), that a proposed Settlement1 has been reached between the parties to the above-captioned shareholder derivative action (the "State Derivative Action") brought on behalf of Uniti, which would resolve the State Derivative Action. The Settlement also resolves related claims arising from the same facts asserted in Vincent Guzzo v. Kenneth A. Gunderman et al., No. 1:22-CV-00366-GLR (D. Md.) (the "Federal Derivative Action," and together with the State Derivative Action, the "Derivative Actions").

The Derivative Actions are brought by Plaintiffs solely on behalf of and for the benefit of Uniti, asserting claims against the Individual Defendants. Plaintiffs generally allege, among other things, that the Individual Defendants breached their fiduciary duties, wasted corporate assets, and were unjustly enriched by publishing or allowing to be published purportedly false or misleading public statements concerning the Company's spin-off from Windstream Holdings, Inc. ("Windstream") and Uniti's lease of certain network assets to Windstream pursuant to a long-term master lease.

On May 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., the Court will hold the Settlement Hearing at the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Part 23, located at the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, 111 N. Calvert St., Baltimore, Maryland 21202, to determine: (i) whether the terms of the Settlement are fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved; (ii) whether a final judgment should be entered; (iii) whether the Court should award the requested attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses for the Plaintiffs' Counsel and service awards to the Plaintiffs; and (iv) such other actions as may be necessary or proper under the circumstances. The Court has the right to continue or adjourn the Settlement Hearing from time to time, by oral announcement at the hearing or at any adjournment thereof, as well as to change the hearing date, time, or platform (in person, by video or telephone conference) without further notice to Current Uniti Shareholders. Thus, if you are planning to participate in the Settlement Hearing, you should confirm the date, time and platform before going to the Court, and you may consult the Court's calendar for any change in date or time of, or platform used for the Settlement Hearing. The Court may also approve the Settlement, with such modifications as may be agreed to by counsel for the Settling Parties consistent with such Settlement, without further notice to Current Uniti Shareholders.

PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. IF YOU CURRENTLY HOLD UNITI STOCK, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE DERIVATIVE ACTIONS.

This is a summary notice only. For additional information about the claims asserted in the Derivative Actions and the terms of the proposed Settlement, please refer to the documents filed in the Derivative Actions, the Stipulation, and the full-length Notice of Proposed Settlement (the "Long-Form Notice"). The Stipulation and Long-Form Notice may be viewed on the "Investor Relations" section of Uniti's website at https://investor.uniti.com.

If you held stock as of March 3, 2023, and continue to hold stock through the date of the Settlement Hearing, you have the right, but are not required, to appear in person or through counsel at the Settlement Hearing to object to the terms of the proposed Settlement or otherwise present evidence or argument that may be proper and relevant. However, no Uniti shareholders shall be heard or entitled to contest the approval of the proposed Settlement, or, if approved, the Judgment to be entered hereon, unless that Uniti shareholder has, at least fourteen (14) calendar days prior to the Settlement Hearing, filed with the Clerk of the Court a written objection to the Settlement setting forth: (i) a written notice of objection with the case name and number (Jozsef Mayer et al. v. Kenneth A. Gunderman et al., No. 24-C-21-003488 (Baltimore City Circuit Court, Part 23)); (ii) the person's name, address, and telephone number, along with a representation as to whether such person intends to appear at the Settlement Hearing; (iii) competent evidence that such person held shares of Uniti common stock as of the date the Stipulation was signed, March 3, 2023, and continuing through the date the objection is made, as well as the date(s) the Uniti shares were acquired; (iv) a statement of each objection being made and the grounds for each such objection; (v) notice of whether such person intends to appear at the Settlement Hearing, the reasons he or she desires to appear and be heard, and whether he or she is represented by counsel and if so, contact information for such counsel; and (vi) copies of any documents or writings such person intends to submit for the Court's consideration, along with the identities of any witness(es) he or she intends to call to testify at the Settlement Hearing and a summary description of their expected testimony.

YOUR WRITTEN OBJECTIONS MUST BE ON FILE WITH THE CLERK OF THE COURT NO LATER THAN APRIL 25, 2023 . The Court Clerk's address is:

Clerk of the Court

Baltimore City Circuit Court

Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse

111 N. Calvert St., Baltimore, MD 21202

YOU ALSO MUST DELIVER COPIES OF THE MATERIALS TO PLAINTIFFS' COUNSEL AND COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANTS SO THEY ARE RECEIVED NO LATER THAN APRIL 25, 2023 . Counsel's addresses are:

Counsel for Plaintiffs

Shane Sanders

ROBBINS LLP

5060 Shoreham Place, Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92122

Counsel for Defendants

Brian M. Burnovski

DAVIS POLK & WARDWELL LLP

450 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10021

Unless the Court orders otherwise, your objection will not be considered unless it is timely filed with the Court and delivered to Plaintiffs' Counsel and counsel for Defendants, as set forth above. Any person or entity who fails to object or otherwise request to be heard in the manner prescribed above will be deemed to have waived the right to object to any aspect of the Settlement or otherwise request to be heard (including the right to appeal) and will be forever barred from raising such objection or request to be heard in this or any other action or proceeding.

PLEASE DO NOT TELEPHONE THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE

1 All capitalized terms herein have the same meanings as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated March 3, 2023 (the "Stipulation").

