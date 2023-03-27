Bandwidth Announces Maestro: Connecting Best-in-Class AI and CX Capabilities for Next-Gen Enterprise Cloud Communications, With the Simplicity of Software Control

Solves key CIO challenges to integrate best-in-class, real-time voice apps across unified communications, cloud contact center and AI platforms

Dramatically reduces complexity of moving to the cloud, while optimizing costs and increasing control of contact center and employee communications in the cloud

Enables enterprises to achieve faster time to value and a better customer and employee experience

ORLANDO, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Enterprise Connect Conference & Expo today, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, announced Bandwidth MaestroTM. Maestro is a first-of-its-kind, next-generation cloud communications platform that enables chief information officers to solve the key challenge of integrating best-in-class real-time voice apps across their unified communications, cloud contact center and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms–resulting in faster time to value and enhanced customer and employee experiences. With Bandwidth Maestro, enterprises will be able to easily customize global communications workflows and add state-of-the-art CX and AI capabilities such as conversational AI, machine-learning-based fraud detection, and text-to-speech and speech-to-text tools–all interoperable and consumable by software. Expected to be fully available in the third quarter of this year, Maestro significantly expands Bandwidth's strategy to be the universal platform for Global 2000 enterprise cloud communications.

Maestro is a first-of-its-kind, next-generation cloud communications platform that enables chief information officers to solve the key challenge of integrating best-in-class real-time voice apps across their unified communications, cloud contact center and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms–resulting in faster time to value and enhanced customer and employee experiences.

In recognition of Bandwidth Maestro's technology advancement and potential business impact, it has already been named a finalist for both the "Overall Best of Enterprise Connect" award and "Best Innovation in Customer Experience" award by Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, where Bandwidth is exhibiting in booth 1320 through March 29.

"We feel the pain of enterprise CIOs trying to integrate best-in-class, real-time voice apps across their unified communications, cloud contact center and AI platforms, which can take months or even years and a lot of investment to reach full interoperability," said John Bell, Bandwidth's Chief Product Officer. "That's why we're putting enterprises at the center, with an innovative strategy that enables organizations to benefit quickly from new capabilities that drive cost savings and a better customer and employee experience. With Maestro, Bandwidth is truly the new one-stop shop for global enterprise cloud communications."

Bandwidth Maestro is engineered to address the top challenges faced by CIOs today, based on insights from Bandwidth customers and the company's experience powering all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers. CIOs need to accelerate cloud migrations to deliver better customer and employee experiences by adding new capabilities, while at the same time streamlining operations, reducing costs and bolstering disaster recovery–all without being trapped in one vendor's walled garden. Yet moving to the cloud globally from existing on-premises gear is seen as a complex and difficult challenge that comes with a long timeline and perceived loss of direct control. Before Maestro, options were limited to legacy SIP, which requires each enterprise to individually adopt and integrate communications tools, or a cloud contact center solution, which locks enterprises into the roadmap of one provider.

Maestro is easily configurable with visual builder software and will pre-integrate with customer-selected, best-in-class unified communications as a service (UCaaS), contact center as a service (CCaaS) and AI apps. It runs on the Bandwidth Communications Cloud, which reaches more than 60 countries and over 90 percent of global GDP. The result: highly complex global call flows can be configured, managed and customized with software–with the ability to shift communications traffic between applications in milliseconds, from a straightforward user-friendly interface.

Among the many capabilities of Bandwidth Maestro, enterprises can:

Easily migrate from existing on-prem deployments to a variety of industry-leading CCaaS and UCaaS platforms using Bandwith's Duet ® integrations for streamlined call delivery.

Enhance contact center customer experiences with pre-built integrations to leading conversational AI platforms and text-to-speech and speech-to-text tools. This includes transitioning from traditional IVR technologies to full-service conversational AI bot platforms.

Reduce fraud by utilizing industry-leading machine learning capabilities to deliver call verification as a native component of SIP trunking.

Customize call flows to incorporate multiple best-in-class vendor platforms, with automation managed by a no-code visual workflow builder.

Ensure communications consistency around the globe by integrating once to Bandwidth's Communications Cloud and benefiting from pre-integrations with other global carriers.

Leverage customer-specific insights using dashboards and inbox alerts to monitor and troubleshoot using call logs, quality indicators and call/message responses.

Reduce complexity and operating costs while creating better, more productive conversations with end-users.

Pre-integrations for Maestro available at launch will include: full PSTN replacement in 38 countries and territories via the Bandwidth Communications Cloud, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, RingCentral MVP, Cisco Webex Calling, Genesys Cloud CX, Zoom Phone, Cognigy, Google Dialogflow, Pindrop, Bandwidth Call Verification, Speech-to-text and Text-to-speech platforms from Amazon, Google, and Microsoft–with more to be added soon.

Learn more about Bandwidth Maestro here .

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 60+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit bandwidth.com .

