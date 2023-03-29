BIGGIE DEAL ALERT: WENDY'S AND DOORDASH TEAM UP FOR 'BIGGIE' POWER HOUR PLAYS

Pregame the action-packed weekend with up to $30 OFF* your Wendy's Biggie Bag order exclusively on DoorDash

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Wendy’s and DoorDash team up for ‘BIGGIE’ POWER HOURS on March 30 and 31 (PRNewswire)

WHAT:

Wendy's® and DoorDash are ending March the only way we know how – with a BIGGIE deal. That's right, it's time for the biggie-st deal in basketball ahead of the last weekend of biggie games, biggie buckets and biggie wins. It's time for DoorDash and Wendy's Biggie Power Hours.

'Biggie' Power Hours: To properly tip-off the biggie-st weekend in basketball, Wendy's and DoorDash are calling 'Biggie' Power Hours from 6:00 – 7:00 PM EDT (3:00 – 4:00 PM PDT/5:00 - 6:00 PM CDT) on both Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31. Planned for one full hour each day across the country, when fans order a Biggie Bag via DoorDash using the promo code BIGGIE and spend at least $12 (before taxes and fees), they'll receive up to $30 off their entire order. Talk about the ultimate pregame to the weekend!

WHERE & WHEN:

This slam-dunk deal is available exclusively on DoorDash on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 between 6:00 – 7:00 PM EDT (3:00 – 4:00 PM PDT/5:00 - 6:00 PM CDT), or until the offer redemption limit is reached, using promo code BIGGIE.

HOW:

Step 1: Open the DoorDash app on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 between March 31 between 6:00 – 7:00 PM EDT (3:00 – 4:00 PM PDT / 5:00 - 6:00 PM CDT ), and head to the Wendy's storefront. Open theon Thursday, March 30 andbetween March 31 between 6:00 –(3:00 –), and head to the Wendy's storefront.

Step 2: Add a Biggie Bag and all your Wendy's faves to your cart and hit a $12 minimum order (not including taxes and fees) to be eligible for the discount.

Step 3: Head to check out and use promo code BIGGIE to officially unlock this biggie deal.

Step 4: Enjoy up to $30 OFF your DoorDash Wendy's order, subject to offer redemption limit. Yep, you read that right – up to $30 off your order. Delivery Fee? We've got that covered. Service Fee? Yep, that too. You cover taxes and tip, but we've got the rest covered up to $30 .

Step 5: Sit back and wait for your Dasher to deliver the Biggie-st deal to your doorstep!

WHY:

Because basketball, Biggie and up to $30 off your delicious Wendy's order, that's why. Score before the clock runs out.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

ABOUT DOORDASH:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

*Offer valid from 6:00 - 7:00pm EDT on 3/30/23 and 3/31/23 only. Offer is subject to limited availability and offer redemption limit. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $12 or more, excluding taxes and other fees. Order must include a Wendy's Biggie Bag. Discount will not be applied to taxes or gratuity. Maximum value of discount is up to $30. If the order subtotal, delivery fee and service fee together exceed $30, the customer is responsible for the amount in excess of $30. If the order subtotal, delivery fee and service fee together are less than $30, the customer will receive a discount in the amount of the order subtotal, delivery fee and service fee. Any unused discount will be forfeited and will not be applied to any subsequent order. Discount is not applied to, and customer is responsible for, other fees, taxes, and gratuity. Limit one offer redemption per account during promotion. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value and the discount is not redeemable for cash. Non-transferable. Use promo code BIGGIE to redeem. Wendy's® and DoorDash are not responsible or liable for errors of any kind in the announcement or administration of the offer. Wendy's® and DoorDash have the right to reject redemption requests that they determine are fraudulent, improper or otherwise invalid. Wendy's® and DoorDash reserve the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company