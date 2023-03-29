NILES, Ill., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the springtime of 1973, the United States' efforts in Vietnam were winding to a close. After negotiations with their North Vietnamese and Chinese counterparts, U.S. diplomats secured the release of the 591 POWs still held by both those powers as part of Operation Homecoming, which has since been viewed as the symbolic moment to celebrate the return all those who served in Vietnam. To mark the 50th Anniversary of these brave Americans coming back home, The Bradford Exchange Mint announces The Vietnam Homecoming 50th Anniversary Proof Coin. This exclusive Proof tribute honors all those who served in Vietnam and to commemorate their service, a donation has been made to Honor Flight Chicago ( https://www.honorflightchicago.org/ ), which brings senior war veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials to their experience.

The Bradford Exchange Mint's Chief Numismatist, Walter J. Kole, remarks, "It is our privilege to honor all Vietnam Veterans who gave their best during the worst of circumstances."

Available exclusively from The Bradford Exchange Mint, this special commemorative is 99.9% silver plated and offered in pristine Proof condition.

The front of the coin bears an historic photographic image of joyful returning Vietnam POWs aboard one of the flights, the title "Operation Homecoming", the date 1973, plus vivid selective color printing recalling the hues of the Vietnam service ribbon.

The coin's back depicts a dramatic silhouette of a brave Vietnam veteran carrying an American flag attached to his service rifle as well as the motto "Honor Our Defenders."

Each one of these extraordinary tributes to the heroism of our Vietnam veterans is proudly minted in the U.S.A and measures 1 ½ inches. A golden U.S.A. privy mark adds to its stature.

This fine commemorative issue is not legal tender and bears no monetary face value.

ABOUT THE BRADFORD EXCHANGE MINT: a division of The Bradford Exchange, The Bradford Exchange Mint is a trusted resource for genuine coins and exclusive Proofs of enduring value worldwide. Partnering with some of the world's most acclaimed numismatic artists and world mints, To acquire this special commemorative, please visit: http://bit.ly/3KbJ1YJ and explore more at Facebook: @BradfordExchangeMint

View original content:

SOURCE The Bradford Exchange