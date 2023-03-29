THE FLO LAB LAUNCHES A NEW FOCUS ON BRAND PARTNERSHIPS IN THE MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Celebrating Women's History Month, This Women-Led Agency is Taking The Lead in Latin Music Campaigns

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flo Lab , a full-service marketing entertainment agency connecting brands with audiences through music-powered experiences fueled by content, has strengthened its position to become the leading agency focused on brand partnerships for the Latin music industry covering, branded content, concert tours, music video integrations, artist endorsements, and digital media campaigns.

The Flo Lab agency is women-led and a certified minority-owned business.

The rise in popularity of Latin music is rapidly evolving; with streaming surges and Latin music revenue growth outpacing the overall U.S. music sectors, the current market has created a force for advertisers to connect with consumers through music.

"Culture is who we are, how we see the world, and how we see each other. For over a decade of working on brand campaigns, developing content, and building experiential platforms to raise Latino voices, I am proud of the leadership work we are doing to empower emerging and signed artists to work creatively with brands that understand the culture and extend their platforms to fuel our stories," said Lexi Terrero, Managing Partner of The Flo Lab.

The agency has built a powerful reputation in creating brand partnerships and marketing campaigns for its roster of progressive, established, and emerging artists who push the boundaries of music entertainment, thought, and culture. Clients include global stars such as Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, Rauw Alejandro, Manuel Turizo, and Goyo and rising music stars such as Leli Hernandez.

This new era for The Flo Lab is more significant than a movement. "We understand who we are, where we come from, and whom we serve. And we do it with passion and authenticity, from getting ahead of the latest social trends, creating unique experiences, and creating a path for brands to have meaningful conversations," said Raquel Gonzalez, Senior Vice President of Client Accounts.

The Flo Lab's commitment to the Latino community is personified in its work, client trust, and culture code. They are deeply invested in the cultural journey of today's Latino-American consumers. They take tremendous pride in evoking emotional connection between brands and Latino consumers, never losing sight of the under-represented communities struggling to find a voice in today's America.

About The Flo Lab

The Flo Lab is a full-service entertainment agency that connects brands with audiences through music-powered experiences fueled by content. The agency specializes in digital marketing, branded content, experiential events, and media relations.

The Flo Lab works with brands to help them achieve their objectives in making solid connections to pop culture. Brand clients include Amazon Music, FILA, Google.org, Jose Cuervo, Lexus, Spectrum, The Rockefeller Foundation, and others.

Flo Lab works with artists directly, music labels, and organizations, including Sony Music Latin, Universal Music Latin, Walter Kolm Entertainment, La Industria Inc., RichMusic, House of Hits, and Latin Grammys on brand partnerships.

