Gen Named One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted family of brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner, has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. This marks the company's second consecutive win of the prestigious award, presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Newsweek for the second year in a row for our dedication to building trust with customers, employees and all stakeholders with our family of consumer brands," said Vincent Pilette, CEO of Gen. "As the digital landscape continues to evolve and new threats are found seemingly every day, we take great pride in being a trusted ally people can depend on so they can be free to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently. Thank you to our dedicated team who work hard each day to be worthy of this award."

America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies based on the three pillars of trust: customer, investor and employee trust. All companies headquartered in the US with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study, resulting in the top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries.

Gen was also named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for the third consecutive year. This prestigious award recognized the commitment of Gen in bettering its consumers, employees, stakeholders and communities through dedicated environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, which are highlighted in this year's ESG Report.

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

