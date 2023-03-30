Bespoke High-Performance Bridgestone Tires Unleash the New Lamborghini Revuelto's Potential

As its exclusive tire partner, Bridgestone develops custom-engineered tires capable to enhance the new Lamborghini Revuelto's sporty and high-performance capabilities.

The Lamborghini Revuelto supercar is available with bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport high-performance tires as well as Blizzak LM005 as an optional winter fitment to answer the needs of all types of driver.

The exclusive partnership continues Bridgestone's successful collaboration with Lamborghini for its super cars, following the creation of custom-designed Bridgestone tires for Huracán STO, EVO, Tecnica and Sterrato models.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced has once again been chosen by Lamborghini as its exclusive tire partner for the new Revuelto, Lamborghini's first-ever super sports V12 HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle). Bridgestone developed bespoke Potenza Sport high-performance tires for the Lamborghini Revuelto, which features three electric motors powering the front wheels, and a V12 internal combustion engine powering the rear wheels.

Available in 20, 21 and 22 inches, Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires were designed to enhance the Lamborghini Revuelto's sporty and high-performance capabilities. The design and materials help to deliver outstanding performance at high speeds, excellent steering responses and precision that's ideally suited to the Lamborghini Revuelto's ultimate performance DNA, along with outstanding grip on dry and wet surfaces.

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires specifically developed for the Lamborghini Revuelto are also available with Run Flat Technology (RFT). This enables drivers to continue driving safely even after a puncture – for 50 miles at 50 mph with 0-bar pressure, giving drivers additional peace of mind.

Providing custom-designed tires for all types of driver

The new Lamborghini Revuelto is also available with Bridgestone's bespoke Blizzak LM005 winter tire option. The Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 provides the ideal winter solution, guaranteeing outstanding grip on snow, while providing secure steering responsiveness and precision on dry and wet surfaces.

Steven De Bock, Vice President Consumer Replacement and OE at Bridgestone EMIA, commented: "Bridgestone has developed bespoke tires for Lamborghini that perfectly complements and enhances the Revuelto's character. We've created tires that deliver the handling attributes necessary for a high-powered vehicle, along with Run Flat Technology, without compromising on performance. We've also provided a bespoke winter tire option that matches drivers' needs, ensuring the Lamborghini Revuelto can be enjoyed in all conditions, all year round."

Building on an exciting and exclusive collaboration

Cristian Mastro, Marketing Director at Lamborghini, commented: "We are particularly pleased to be working with Bridgestone as our exclusive tire partner once again. This partnership on the new Revuelto continues our strong collaboration with Bridgestone on our super cars, following the recent development of custom-engineered Bridgestone tires for Huracán STO, EVO, Tecnica and Sterrato models."

Developed and manufactured in Italy, the Lamborghini Revuelto's Bridgestone tires were designed and tested at the company's European R&D Centre, using Bridgestone's Virtual Tire Development technology. This sustainable approach enables a digital version of an in-development tire to be created and tested virtually before building prototypes, leading to savings in raw materials and CO 2 emissions during development.

The premium high-performance Potenza Sport tires specifically developed for the Lamborghini Revuelto are available as mixed fitment with 265/35 ZRF20 on the front axle and 345/30 ZRF21 on the rear axle, as well as with 265/30 ZRF21 on the front and 355/25 ZRF22 on the rear, both featuring Run-flat Technology. On top, a performance combination has been designed as well, which features on front axle 265/35 ZR20 and on rear axle 345/30 ZR21 Potenza Sport (tubeless version). Bridgestone's Blizzak LM005 tires are available as an aftersales winter option which features on front axle 265/35 R20 and on rear axle 345/30 R21.

Bridgestone's partnership with Lamborghini continues the company's vision to provide customer and social value as a sustainable solutions company. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment remains at the heart of this, with the global corporate commitment clearly defining the value the company is promising to deliver to society, customers, and future generations in eight focus areas. This project particularly aligns with "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility".

