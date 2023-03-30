LG BECOMES WORLD'S FIRST AUTO COMPONENT SUPPLIER TO MEET GLOBAL STANDARD FOR FUNCTIONAL SAFETY AND CYBERSECURITY

LG Continues to Lead Future Vehicular Software Development by Acquiring Both Functional Safety and Cybersecurity Certifications

SEOUL, South Korea, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is the first player to meet international testing standards for functional safety and cybersecurity management for vehicles. LG annually updates required certifications for its hardware and software solutions for electric vehicle components through leading global testing organization, TÜV Rheinland.

LG Electronics (LG) is the first player to meet international testing standards for functional safety and cybersecurity management for vehicles. (PRNewswire)

A respected player in the rapidly growing EV components industry, LG has consistently complied with international regulations and participated in key certification programs. To lead the field of vehicle safety, LG is committed to securing the technical capabilities both at the employee and the organizational level.

Recently, LG research engineer Kim Min-kyu obtained the Automotive Functional Safety Expert qualification, becoming the second individual ever to do so since the qualification program was established in 2011. Also, LG acquired functional safety certification for its ADAS front camera in the '4M' (Material, Method, Machine, Man) categories in 2022. The company's vehicle components also comply with the Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) – the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe's (UNECE) regulation No. 155 (UN R155).

"With the rising importance of vehicle security and safety regulations in the global auto industry, acquiring certification for our auto components and technologies is key to maintaining competitiveness," said Eun Seok-hyun, President of LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company. "LG will continue to comply with the latest standards and grow its capabilities in safety and security to provide our customers with even more reliable solutions."

"We congratulate LG on producing Asia's first Functional Safety Expert, an achievement that reflects the company's outstanding, across-the-board performance in acquiring top industry certifications and qualifications," said Frank Juettner, CEO and director of TÜV Rheinland Korea. "Obtaining the latest certifications, including ISO/SAE 21434, demonstrates LG's commitment to providing its customers and partners with the highest level of product, system safety and security."

LG has built stellar track records maintaining its innovation at the highest level of quality and reliability. Already in 2018, LG secured technical certification for Functional Safety Management (FSM) in infotainment development, and in 2021, its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) front camera passed assessments for functional safety (product and processes) based on ISO 26262 – an international functional safety standard for the development of electrical and electronic systems for vehicles.

LG also plans to lead future trends in autonomous driving, where functional safety will be centered on the fast-growing area of Safety of The Intended Functionality (SOTIF). SOTIF is becoming increasingly important as the entire auto industry seeks to incorporate and expand the use of various advanced technologies in their vehicles, including artificial intelligence (AI), high-definition maps, sensor data interfaces and cybersecurity applications.

About LG Electronics Vehicle Component Solutions Company

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the auto industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity, and automotive vision systems. As an 'Innovation Partner for Future Mobility', LG is committed to diversifying its portfolio to further strengthened its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group, and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility.

