Bosch Power Tools Partners with Tampa Bay Rays & Tampa Bay Rowdies as the Franchises' Official Power Tools, Power Tool Accessories and Measuring Tools

Bosch Reaches Tampa Bay Baseball and Soccer Fans on the Jobsite and in the Stands

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools, announced the launch of two new partnerships with the Tampa Bay Rays Major League Baseball team and Tampa Bay Rowdies United Soccer League team, as the franchises' official power tools, power tool accessories, and measuring tools.

Bosch Power Tools becomes the official power tools, power tool accessories, and measuring tools for both the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies franchises. (PRNewswire)

As spring begins, sports fans are eager to head back to the stands and watch their favorite local teams play. A new feature that fans will notice around Tropicana Field and Al Lang Stadium is the Bosch logo on the videoboards, broadcasting the brand's proud partnership with each team.

"Similar to our Bosch partner's 'What Hard Workers Deserve' motto, both the Rays and Rowdies' organizations strive to give those in the trades what they need – from a reliable tool on the jobsite to a relaxing night of entertainment when they visit the ballpark," said Anthony Rioles, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the Tampa Bay Rays. "We're excited to open our season with Bosch Power Tools at our side, as we work to create a positive experience for our fans every day."

Making its first foray into the Tampa Bay market, Bosch Power Tools looks forward to supporting these iconic teams as they provide excitement and fun for those in the trades, after a hard day's work. As the construction and trade industries stand at the heart of this community, Bosch Power Tools recognized Tampa Bay as the right city to show up in.

"We're looking forward to connecting with those in the trades, when enjoying time off the jobsite and in the stands. We're excited to partner with the Rays and Rowdies and cheer them on alongside their dedicated fans throughout the year ahead," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Digital at Bosch.

For more details on:

Tampa Bay Rays, visit mlb.com/rays

Tampa Bay Rowdies, visit rowdiessoccer.com

Bosch Power Tools' products, visit pressroom.boschtools.com

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Bosch Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Throughout North America, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools and accessories. For more information visit www.boschtools.com .

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse .

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.0538

About the Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays mission is to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. The organization is committed to building a strong community bond through meaningful interactions and charitable donations and has proudly represented Major League Baseball since 1998.

About the Tampa Bay Rowdies

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are a member of the USL Championship. The team plays its home games at Al Lang Stadium in Downtown St. Petersburg. Originally founded in 1974, the Rowdies played in the original North American Soccer League and other various leagues from 1975 to 1993. After a hiatus, the Rowdies were revived and took the field again in 2010. The team has claimed two league titles, one in the inaugural 1975 season and another in 2012. The Rowdies have won two Eastern Conference titles since joining the USL Championship in 2017.

Bosch Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools