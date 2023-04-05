Hard Rock Heals Foundation Presents Benefit for Ukraine War Victims on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

World Champion Heavyweight Boxer Wladimir Klitschko to Host Event

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Heals Foundation is presenting the Ukraine Relief Fund Gala to benefit Ukraine War Victims on Saturday, April 22 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Wladimir Klitschko (PRNewswire)

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Hard Rock Heals Foundation is presenting the Ukraine Relief Fund Gala to raise funds for children and families who are tragically impacted by the war in Ukraine. The Ukraine Relief Fund Gala is a dinner and performance event and is generously underwritten by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Coca-Cola and many other companies and individuals.

Gala tickets include dinner, an open bar, entertainment and a silent auction with items signed by celebrities, including Bryan Cranston, Billy Joel, Pitbull and Maluma. Gala tickets cost $250. For more information or to purchase tickets for the Gala, please visit the Hard Rock Heals website at www.hardrockheals.org/Ukraine or call 954-248-5965.

Olympic Gold Medalist, International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee and two-time World Champion Heavyweight Boxer Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will host the fundraising event.

Global sensation punk rock band Gogol Bordello is set to perform as part of the Ukraine Relief Fund Gala. Legendary Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hutz (pronounced "Hootz") was born in Ukraine and grew up on the outskirts of Kyiv before immigrating with his parents to the United States when he was 16.

Hutz is an outspoken supporter of his home country and has organized fundraising events that have included performances by his band Gogol Bordello and other celebrated musicians. In a recent interview with the Ukrainian Institute of London, Hutz expressed his perspective on the resolve of the Ukrainian people.

"This is a pretty serious trait of Ukrainians: their resilience and that whole turning frustration into inspiration, and anger into energy and defiance and resistance," he said. "It's a fight of people for their own destiny. Ukrainians are very good at that."

For more information about Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, visit www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

CONTACTS:

Gina Morales, Seminole Gaming, (954) 779-4717, gina.morales@hardrock.com

Teresa Shum, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, (954) 270-1924, teresa.shum@seminolehardrock.com

Gary Bitner, Bitner Group, (954) 849-9201, gary@bitnergroup.com

The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood lights up on February 24 in blue and yellow – the colors of the Ukrainian flag – to mark one year since the start of the war in Ukraine. Previously recorded drone video and still photography are available for media use. (Courtesy Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood) (PRNewswire)

The invitation to the Ukraine Relief Fund Gala presented by Hard Rock Heals Foundation at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. (PRNewswire)

Hard Rock Heals Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood) (PRNewswire)

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood logo. (PRNewsFoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood) (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood