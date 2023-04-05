Nicokick is Committed to Transitioning American Smokers to Healthier Alternatives Amid Public Health Week

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicokick released the following statement amid National Public Health Week regarding its commitment to helping transition the more than 30 million cigarette smokers in the U.S. to less harmful products like nicotine pouches:

(PRNewsfoto/NicoKick) (PRNewswire)

"As the Biden administration recognizes National Public Health Week, it is imperative that their policies reflect their rhetoric and move the country toward improved public health outcomes," said Markus Lindblad, head of external affairs at Nicokick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "Flavored smokeless alternatives like nicotine pouches , gum, or lozenges have helped countless Americans quit cigarettes. Unfortunately, far too many smokers are unaware of the health benefits of switching to alternative products like nicotine pouches , and the FDA has been slow to approve these alternative products.

"Fortunately, it seems the FDA is altering its approach. In response to an external investigation, the FDA declared last month that it will integrate feedback from formative research into its messaging aimed at adult smokers. The goal will be to emphasize that nicotine is delivered through products that exist on a continuum of risk. We applaud the FDA for making this a priority and are committed to raising awareness about the benefits of alternative nicotine products so Americans who are struggling to quit smoking have the tools they need to do so."

In February, Nicokick submitted a letter to the Cancer Moonshot Initiative - a commitment from President Biden with the goals of cutting cancer deaths by 50% in the next 25 years and turning fatal cancers into treatable ones. In its letter, Nicokick encouraged the Biden administration to embrace harm reduction nicotine alternatives, which are proven to be at least 95 percent less harmful than combustible cigarettes.

About Nicokick:

Nicokick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, present in seven countries where we served more than 680,000 active consumers during 2021. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, Nicokick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about Nicokick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more.

###

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nicokick