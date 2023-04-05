Popeyes Selects McKinney as Creative AOR

The brand's New Orleans heritage and delicious food will be at the forefront of new creative that captivates culture and drives sales

DURHAM, N.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popeyes® selected McKinney as Creative Agency of Record after a competitive request for proposal process. McKinney brings to the partnership a deep knowledge of and passion for the food and beverage category, a keen understanding of the franchise landscape, and a knack for connecting culture and iconic brands while driving business goals. McKinney will cover brand strategy, creative development, and creative production across all channels. The marketing strategy will lean into many of McKinney's strengths across social, digital experiences, and sales-driving creative.

"McKinney comes to us with an incredible depth of restaurant experience and a reputation for producing creative that helps drive the business," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the Popeyes family as our partner handling all things creative, marketing, and advertising. We're excited to embark on this next chapter and welcome the fresh set of eyes on our iconic brand. We believe this change will help us accelerate the next stage of growth and create a world-class experience for our guests."

In demonstrating a deep understanding of the Popeyes customer base, McKinney presented insight that tapped into the incredible love that exists for the Popeyes brand and its food. This insight will be executed in a multi-faceted campaign designed to drive brand equity while focusing on daily sales goals in support of the vast franchisee network. Creatively, the work will leverage Popeyes' New Orleans roots and pay homage to the city's unique culture.

"This is an exciting win for McKinney. First and foremost, we're big fans of the brand, and the entire agency is incredibly excited to partner with the Popeyes team," said Joe Maglio, chief executive officer of McKinney. "Partnering with a nimble, committed group like the one at Popeyes allows us to show our creative prowess and drive growth for an iconic brand. We want to lean into what makes the brand so special, highlighting its New Orleans roots and delicious food. This is truly an opportunity to demonstrate our prowess and live our purpose: unleashing untapped potential for brands."

The account will be led out of McKinney's Durham office, with support from team members in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Phoenix. The first campaign from McKinney and Popeyes is set to break in late spring.

McKinney is in the midst of a tremendous growth spurt; McKinney Health launched last year and quickly grew from six employees to over 40 in a matter of months. McKinney then acquired influencer agency August United, bringing another 60+ employees and enhanced digital capabilities in-house, and the agency has been on a new business hot streak picking up AOR assignments from Blue Diamond Almonds, PUMA Running, and Indivior, along with project work with AB InBev's Natural Light. The agency is now 300+ strong with offices in Durham, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Phoenix.

About Popeyes

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,600 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

About McKinney

McKinney is a creative and media agency headquartered in Durham, NC, with locations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and New York. Part of the Cheil Worldwide network, McKinney's footprint gives us direct access to Main Street America while being steeped in the latest in entertainment, emerging trends, and innovation. We partner with clients — from the top marketers in the world to nonprofits — to help them realize their untapped potential.

We've been recognized by Cannes Lions, Effies, The One Show, D&AD, ANDY, CLIO, LIA, the Shortys, and The Webby Awards, among others. McKinney works with brands, across a broad range of categories, to create and implement a modern communications ecosystem. Some of our current client partners include Popeyes, Blue Diamond Growers, Pampers, Little Caesars, Puma Running, Stop & Shop, ESPN, Samsung, Indivior, Sherwin-Williams and Choice Hotels International, as well as pro bono clients Urban Ministries of Durham and the Ad Council. For more information, visit mckinney.com.

