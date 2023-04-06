APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES NINJATRADER / TRADOVATE INTEGRATION

POPULAR ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM OFFERS ADDED BENEFITS TO EXISTING AND NEW TRADERS

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, the largest online futures trader funding company offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost and highest contract plans, announced today the integration of NinjaTrader / Tradovate. This latest benefits update comes after strong demand from Apex's community of customers.

"Traders can rest assured that Apex will continue to work hard to deliver for our trading community..."

New and existing traders will now have access to the following benefits:

Ability to trade on more markets such as Eurex

Trade via the TradingView platform

Ability to trade on your mobile device

2FA security

Mac OS compatibility (browser based)

Today's announcement follows Apex's latest update, which offered traders benefits including the ability to keep the first 25k per account, twice a month pay outs and only having to trade evaluation accounts for seven days instead of ten to qualify for a PA account.

"The integration of NinjaTrader / Tradovate into the Apex platform is a result of our team listening to the needs of our traders," said Darrell Martin, CEO and Founder of Apex Trader Funding. "Traders can rest assured that Apex will continue to work hard to deliver for our trading community as we work to set ourselves apart from our competitors by delivering a trading platform built by and for traders."

About Apex Trader Funding

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is the leading futures prop trading firm offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders including more than 25,000 members in 150 countries.

