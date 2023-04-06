Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete an Initial Business Combination

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DECA) ("Denali" or the "Company") announced today that it intends to deposit into the Company's trust account an aggregate of $825,000 in order to extend the period of time the Company has to consummate its initial business combination by an additional three months, from the current deadline of April 11, 2023 to July 11, 2023 (the "Extension"). In connection with the Extension, the Company expects to deposit the additional funds into the trust account on or before the current deadline of April 11, 2023. The Company is permitted to extend the period of time to consummate a business combination by up to two times, each time by an additional three months, subject to the requirement to deposit additional funds into the Company's trust account.
About Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.
Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
