DEEPX and Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation are collaborating on AI semiconductor-based Robot Platforms

- Both companies will strategically cooperate in embedding AI chips into robot platforms

- For the past year in the process of examining in advance, various AI algorithms for robots were operated to check for the latest AI algorithm support, excellent AI accuracy, and high computing efficiency of the DEEPX NPU

- "This will be an opportunity for DEEPX's AI semiconductor to become the mass-production ready core solution in the global smart mobility market"

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

DEEPX to work with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation on AI semiconductor load for robot platforms. On March 24(Friday) at the Uiwang Research Facility of Hyundai Motors & Kia Corporation, DEEPX announced its execution of the MOU on AI semiconductor use for robot platforms, with the representatives of both companies including Lok-Won Kim, CEO, and Dong-Jin Hyun, Robotics lab leader of Hyundai Motors & Kia Corporation present. (Right: DEEPX CEO Lok-Won Kim, Left: Hyundai Motors & Kia Corporation) (PRNewswire)

On March 24 (Friday) at the Uiwang Research Facility of Hyundai Motors & Kia Corporation

DEEPX develops AI semiconductors and implements AI technology used in various electronic devices that exist outside of the data center with high-performance and low-power advantages. Currently DEEPX has 4 kinds of AI semiconductors that are optimized for performance and function that can match with various edge and server AI application fields and have secured more than 150 patents, both domestic and international, that are related to fundamental AI semiconductor technology. Domestically, DEEPX is evaluated as the leading AI semiconductor fabless company, and DEEPX is targeting the global edge AI market.

During the Proof-of-Concept (PoC) conducted over the past year by Hyundai Motor Group and Kia Robotics Lab, DEEPX demonstrated outstanding AI performance by providing higher AI accuracy with INT8bit than FP32bit. In addition, it has been proven that various robot application AI algorithms developed by the Robotics Lab can be smoothly operated, making it possible to implement AI models required by robots. In particular, it is evaluated as suitable for mass production of battery-powered robot products due to its exceptionally high AI computational efficiency and low power operation.

This agreement aims to cooperate on the application of DEEPX's AI semiconductor technology to the robot platform currently under development with the aim of commercialization by Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. To achieve this, the two companies will incorporate AI functions for robots into DEEPX's AI SoC (System on Chip) products, verify their operability and mass production for deployment in the final products developed by Robotics Lab. In this way, the AI technology can be implemented in the robots developed by the Robotics Lab.

Lok-Won Kim, CEO commented: "According to the global market research data, the size of the global smart mobility is expected to grow to be about 145 billion dollars by the year 2027. For the AI semiconductor, the core technology of this market, there are currently no optimized solutions for each detailed fields, therefore it is possible to lead the market if a mass production-ready solution is prepared. Having technology cooperation with the global market leader Hyundai Motors and Kia Corporation will present DEEPX's AI semiconductor an opportunity to become the core solution of the future market in the related field. This is a great inspiration for us. DEEPX has succeeded in commercializing NPU IP in 2021, and I am grateful to earn the chance to demonstrate the test for mass-production as soon as we reach NPU development milestone this year".

Dong-Jin Hyun, leader of the Robotics Lab of Hyundai Motors & Kia Corporation said, "I expect we can lead the excellent robotics service development in both performance and price by combining the SW technology of the Robotics Lab and DEEPX's HW technology." He also added, "As soon as we confirm and examine the superiority of DEEPX NPU chip products, we will carry on with further cooperation and apply it to the robot that is under research and development."

